Need a workout buddy that isn't a human? Maybe something to stuff in your ears, but that won't get in the way of your arms as you pump them to your next record? Jabra's Elite Active 65t true wireless buds are back on sale at the same price they were on Prime Day.

Keep in mind that Jabra also does a pair of TWEs called the Elite 65t. These Active buds are tweaked for runners and jumpers and such with a more specific fit, IP56 dust and water resistance for sweat and rain, and a 5-hour battery with 10 more hours possible through the charging case. Unfortunately, it takes Micro-USB, but such are the trade-offs sometimes.

Jabra has put the Elite 65t on sale for $100 or about $20 off, depending on where you've found it up until now. You can get a pair by hitting up an associated retailer through a link below.