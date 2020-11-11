The 90-day deadline imposed upon TikTok owner ByteDance to sell its US assets will be up on Thursday, November 12, but the company says it's received no feedback from the US administration committee overseeing the proposed deal in the past two months. ByteDance has therefore applied for a 30-day extension and filed a US Court of Appeals petition seeking clarity on the matter.

An intricate deal involving Oracle and Walmart was agreed, in principle, back in September, but the US administration is said to have gone quiet since initially approving the arrangement. This is perhaps unsurprising given the Trump camp's attention will have been fixed firmly on the election in recent weeks, as well as the ensuing fallout. ByteDance says the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) is giving it the silent treatment despite the fast-approaching deadline.

In a statement provided to The Verge, the TikTok team reiterated its commitment to working with the US authorities to address security concerns and meet the requirements, but it's unable to do so without ongoing cooperation. It's unclear what will happen on Thursday when the deadline passes, but — presumably — the TikTok app on American phones won't instantly disappear into the ether.

Read the full statement below: