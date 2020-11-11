It seems like everyone is doing wireless earbuds these days. With so many options around, it can be tough to decide on the best fit for you. Thankfully, Best Buy is making the decision a little easier today with big sales on Master & Dynamic earbud products that offer Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C charging, and a lot of aesthetic appeal.

The two models on sale are the GO and the PLUS. Both products have the essentials covered with Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C charging, water resistance, and up to 1o hours of battery life. These buds have 10mm custom beryllium drivers for producing powerful sound in a small size. They also come with five pairs of ear tips in the box to make sure you can find the perfect fit for your ears.

The cheaper GO model comes in a classic black color with an attractive fabric carrying case that I really like the look of, but stepping up to the PLUS versions gives you more color choices along with active noise cancellation.

These are some pretty big savings on earbuds with some serious sound quality. When we reviewed an older version of the MW07 in 2018, we called the audio experience "exceptional." These might be some of the best-sounding earbuds around for these prices, so if you're interested in upgrading, head on over to Best Buy today.