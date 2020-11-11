Smart vacuums have seen a rise in popularity recently, in part due to their cleaning abilities, but also because they're so cute. These robotic pets are still quite pricey, though, so waiting for a discount is a good way to go. Now is one of those times, with Amazon discounting Eufy's G30 Edge to $230 ($120 off), but you'll need to act fast as this offer expires at the end of the day.

Eufy makes some of the best robo-vacs in the business, with full control over cleaning areas and times through an excellent app. The unit supports both Google Assistant and Alex as well, which is a great addition. Unlike other smart vacuums, this will learn the best way to clean your home and develop cleaning routes all on its own. For $230, this is an absolute steal, so if you're on the market for something like this, you'd better act fast.