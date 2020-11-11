Android may be all about customization, but Android Auto hasn't allowed much room for self-expression since its launch. That looks to be changing soon, as a recent teardown of the Android Auto app indicates that users might soon be able to choose from a selection of wallpapers to take homescreen theming to the next level.

A selection of new wallpapers that can replace the default option are currently hidden away in version 5.8 of Android Auto. With titles like blobs, dusk, warp, and wave, these new wallpaper choices comprise a varied selection that ranges from abstract gradients to a moody photo of water droplets.

Take a look at the new wallpapers yourself in these full resolution images.

It's not clear if Google is planning on allowing users to choose a new wallpaper from their own photo library, but it looks like Android Auto will limit users to these pre-approved images for now at least. It's probably better to err on the side of caution when it comes to backgrounds that are visible inside vehicles. There's no official timeline on when these new wallpaper options will officially roll out, but you can go ahead and warm up your car (so to speak) by downloading version 5.8 of Android Auto from APK Mirror or the Google Play Store.