Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. While the middle of the week tends to be slow when it comes to sales on the Play Store, I still have a couple of standouts to share with everyone today. First up is Romancing SaGa3, a solid JRPG from Square Enix that usually retails for $28.99, but today you can pick it up for $7.99, which is a fantastic deal. Next up is Doom & Destiny, an enjoyable RPG in its own right that sports a wicked sense of humor. Last up is DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition, a 2D psychological horror that's well-worth the current sale price. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 14 temporarily free and 22 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- 4K Camera - Filmmaker Pro Camera Movie Recorder $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Simpan - Note various needs $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Weather Live Pro $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- The Lost Civilization $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Even and Odd Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hero Evolution2 : SP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Emoji Match: A sliding puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- [VIP]Infinity Dungeon 2- Offline Defence RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- [VIP] WeaponWar : Offline Idle Merge Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hero Evolution : SP $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mystery Tiles $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Black Army Ruby - Icon Pack - Fresh dashboard $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Live 3D Parallax Wallpapers Pro: (No Ads) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Roundy Icon pack - round pixel icons $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Search Duplicate File (SDF Pro) $5.19 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Multi-Screen Voice Calculator Pro $7.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Perfect Fit Block Puzzle $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- AWAKENING HORROR 1-5 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Green Project $5.49 -> $3.84; Sale ends in 6 days
- Johnny Bonasera 1 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- PowBall Renaissance $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Insider – interactive movie $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Doom & Destiny $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Doom & Destiny Advanced $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lemegeton Master Edition $9.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Vengeance RPG $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Weapon stripping NoAds $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Romancing SaGa3 $28.99 -> $7.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Pix-Pie Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Vera Outline Icon Pack - outline icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Flat Circle - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- RetrOxygen - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- X Launcher Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pixel One Ui - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 7 days
- Super Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
