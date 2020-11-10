Wyze has made a name for itself by selling smart home products at unusually-cheap prices, with varying success. The company started teasing a robot vacuum recently, and now the product is official. In typical Wyze fashion, it's also cheaper than most of its competitors.

The aptly-named Wyze Robot Vacuum has all the usual features you would expect from an autonomous cleaner. It maps your home using an array of sensors, and cleans the floor with three configurable suction modes. You can also use the Wyze app to set schedules, check where it has vacuumed, and even set virtual boundaries.

Specs Dimensions 13.8 x 13.8 x 3.7 inches Weight 7.2 lbs Compatibility Android 5.0+, iOS 9.0+ Battery 3,200mAh, ~3.5 hours to recharge Connectivity 2.4GHz Wi-Fi Operating temperature 32°F - 130°F (0°C - 55°C) Water resistance None Misc Laser Distance Sensor (LIDAR), 550ml dustbin, cliff/drop sensor, collision sensor, NIDEC brushless motor, induction charging station

The key selling point is that it uses LIDAR to avoid walls and other obstacles, instead of simply bumping into them and later turning around. Most vacuums don't offer LIDAR due to the increased cost — the Roborock S6 MaxV supports LIDAR, but currently goes for $750.

Wyze will sell the vacuum for $199, and pre-orders begin today on the company's store. You can grab one from the link below.