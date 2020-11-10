Arlo is one of the most respected names in smart home security. We called the Arlo Pro 2 the "best wireless camera" when we reviewed it back in 2018, and it still holds up today. Right now, Amazon is offering a single-camera kit that includes the hub, camera, and mounting accessory for just $89.99 — a full 32% off the normal price of $131.94.

The Arlo Pro 2 offers a full 130-degree field of view with 1080p HD video quality that's crisp and visible even in the dark thanks to IR illumination capabilities. The battery is rechargeable with fast charging, and lasts for several months at a time. There are mics and speakers on the camera to enable two-way audio, and the kit is compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT, Samsung SmartThings, and other smart home services. There's even a siren onboard to scare off potential snoopers.

One of the neatest things about this Arlo Pro 2 kit is that it comes with 7 days of continuous cloud storage for free, unlike some other security cameras that require paid plans to store video. Local backups are also supported if you want to store more video or don't want to trust it to the cloud.

For $89.99, this is a great deal that includes everything you need to get started: an Arlo hub, camera, and mounting system. Check out our full review to learn more, and then head on over to Amazon to take advantage of this offer before it's gone for good.