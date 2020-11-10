PUBG Corporation has announced the arrival of patch 1.1, and this update brings with it a slew of changes, including a new Metro-themed crossover that offers a brand new game mode called Metro Royale. Players can also expect a new underground world to explore as well as Metro-themed rewards when season sixteen launches later this month. Of course, new maps, new gear, and tons of bug fixes are also included with today's free update to version 1.1, which I'll detail after the break.
The trailer above offers a quick glimpse of what the Metro-themed 1.1 patch has to offer, highlighting the game's new underground world, which will provide a few unique game mechanics. Of course, the new Metro-themed underground mode isn't all that's new. Players can also expect two new maps based on Erangel, an equipable M203 grenade launcher, as well as a thermal sight, night vision scope, and heavy armor. Of course, the most significant addition is the new Metro Royale game mode that's focused on survival, much like the Metro games that inspired today's themed patch.
WHAT'S NEW
PUBG MOBILE METRO ROYALE mode coming soon!
New Environment
- Based on Erangel, a whole new underground world with unique combat mechanics. Danger and great rewards around every corner.
New Game Mode
- Defeat enemies, raid supplies, collect loot and experience a new progression system.
New Function
- Lightweight Installation is here! Only 610 MB in size, automatically fits your mobile phone and allows you to customize your PUBG MOBILE experience!
While it would appear that PUBG Corporation didn't release a new patch last month, updates have been a little scattered during COVID, which is understandable. Hopefully, today's update means PUBG Corporation is getting back on track since it lines up with the regular monthly update timeline. Of course, if you'd like to see what's new for yourself, you can grab the latest version of PUBG Mobile from the Play Store widget below, and if you already have the game installed, all you have to do is update to patch 1.1 to get in on the fun.
And for those of you in India where the game is still banned, you can find the APK on our sister site APK Mirror (the OBB is needed, but if you've installed PUBG Mobile on your device at least once, the OBB files will automatically download).
