Today might be all about Apple's event, but chipset manufacturer MediaTek is also kicking off its executive summit, where it has revealed three new chipsets: two destined for upcoming Chromebooks and one for lower-end Android phones. Their names vary when it comes to marketability, but they'll all end up in products you'll see over the coming year or two.

Dimensity 700

First up is the new smartphone chip, the Dimensity 700. It packs a future-required 5G modem and supports 5G carrier aggregation and dual-SIM dual standby. However, there's no mention of mmWave support — not that it really matters, since the hardware required to bundle in support for the higher-frequency tech tends to inflate phone prices (something budget devices would be even more sensitive to), and mmWave isn't really that useful. It supports standalone and non-standalone 5G networks with carrier aggregation.

On top of that extra but highly marketable G, the chipset supports 90Hz FHD+ displays for a smoother experience and up to 64MP sensors for the primary camera, with all sorts of hardware-backed benefits like AI camera mode support and multi-frame noise reduction.

In purely technical terms, the chipset has two large A76 cores at up to 2.2GHz, plus six smaller A55 cores, much like the numerically superior Dimensity 720, paired with an ARM Mali G57 GPU built to TSMC's 7nm node — nothing too powerful. However, this chipset isn't targeting the flagship market, and MediaTek hopes it can make a dent in 5G update for the "mass market" smartphones, a euphemism for entry-level handsets.

Availability begins Q1 2021, and prices for products should be around $250 and below — at least, in China.

MT8195

MediaTek's Chromebook-targeting chipsets don't get big marketable names, but they're in some of our favorite devices, like the recent Lenovo Duet, and the new MT8195 sounds like a significant step up. The new chipset targets "premium" products for a higher-end experience.

Inside, it has four A78 cores paired with four smaller A55 cores and a Mali G57 GPU, all on TSMC's newer 6nm node. That GPU can handle up to three simultaneous displays, as well, if you like to plug your Chromebook into an external monitor (or two). It has MediaTek's "APU 3.0" AI processing unit for all sorts of potential heterogeneous compute use cases, like voice recognition, image processing, or whatever developers happen to use the SDK for.

MediaTek didn't give us any fun graphics for the Chromebook announcements, so here's a technical-looking photo of the Lenovo Duet.

There's hardware support for Dolby Vision/4K HDR and AV1 decode, plus PCI-Express Gen 3 and USB 3.2 Gen 1 for peripherals. It also supports some wild camera configurations, like up to 80MP 4-cell cameras or single 32MP shooters, though we probably won't see that pushed to its limits in Chromebooks.

To that end, the MT8195 isn't only bound for Chromebooks. Though MediaTek is mum when it comes to specific hardware partners, the "premium" chipset will also be landing in smart displays, tablets, and "other smart devices" sometime after Q2 2021.

MT8192

The MT8192 might only have a three-number gap between it and its bigger brother, but it's a noticeable step down in specs, with four A76 cores paired with its A55s — it's a "mainstream" chip aiming for a slightly lower-end market. It also makes do with the slightly older "APU 2.0" for SDK-backed AI applications.

Full disclosure: MediaTek also sent me a hat. It's pretty nice.

MediaTek is a little uneven in the details it's provided us, but we know that this lower-end chip supports UFS 2.1 and WQHD displays at 60Hz or FHD+ displays at 120Hz, with simultaneous support for two FHD displays and the same PCI-E Gen2 and USB 3.2 Gen 1 support the bigger chipset has. (Presumably, more technical details for both chips will be forthcoming at today's event.)

The MT8192 will start showing up in Chromebooks as early as Q2 2021.

New 'Premium Platform'

Although we have almost no details about it, MediaTek is also planning another high-end chipset. It dropped the details mid-event today in an almost Apple-style "one more thing," so we don't have a name, and we only have a handful of specs:

The new chip may get Dimensity branding and exist somewhere above the current 1000 lineup, but that's all we know.