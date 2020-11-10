Samsung's Tizen-powered smartwatches are worthy competitors to Wear OS, and even manage to beat Google's wearable platform in a number of ways. Right now, you can grab a refurbished Galaxy Watch in the 46mm size for just $169.99 from Amazon — one of the most affordable ways to get your hands on a Samsung wearable.

Fitness buffs will enjoy the built-in health tracking features the Galaxy Watch offers, and everyone can appreciate its multiple days of battery life on a single charge. When it does need to be juiced up, it can draw power from any wireless Qi charger, which is super convenient if you've invested in wireless charging and have plenty of pads and stands lying around. And if that wasn't cool enough, this watch even has a fancy rotating bezel that's lots of fun to use while navigating around Tizen OS.

This model is an Amazon Renewed item, meaning it's been professionally inspected, tested, and cleaned. It's backed by a 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee so it can be replaced or refunded if you aren't fully satisfied with the purchase.

While this deal doesn't offer huge savings, it is one of the lowest prices we've seen on the 46mm Galaxy Watch. The wearable is going for $279.99 brand new right now, so this is a great option if you're comfortable strapping a refurbished Galaxy Watch on your wrist. Head over to Amazon now if you're interested, because this deal may not stick around for long.