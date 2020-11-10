November has been an important month for Google's game streaming service, and we're not even two weeks in. Far Cry 5 and Far Cry: New Dawn arrived, family sharing finally became available, and Stadia Premiere Edition is now free to some YouTube Premium subscribers. Now there's even more good news for Stadia players.

Two new games are now available to play on Stadia. The first is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the latest entry in Ubisoft's long-running series, which places you in 873 AD as Vikings invade Britain. However, it appears to be yet another half-baked Stadia port — comments on Reddit indicate it's capped at 30FPS, regardless of resolution, just like the Far Cry games that arrived earlier this month.

Just Dance 2021 is also now on Stadia, after the previous entry was a launch title for the platform. There's also now a Family Feud adaption with online multiplayer called 'Family Feud Decades,' seemingly based on the decade-old Wii/PS3 title of the same name. Besides the standalone games, Destiny 2 is also releasing its 'Beyond Light' expansion on Stadia, which adds new areas to explore and exotic weapons to equip.

Sadly, there aren't any massive discounts for Stadia Pro members for any of these games, like there were for Far Cry 5 and Far Cry: New Dawn. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla costs $59.99 (€69.99), and the Destiny 2 expansion is $39.99 (€39.99). Family Feud Decades arrives on November 12 for $29.99, though it will be exclusive to the US, UK, and Canada. Just Dance 2021 will also be available on that date, but pricing has not been revealed yet.