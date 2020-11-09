This story was originally published and last updated .
Samsung kicked off this month's security patch rollout last week with the budget Galaxy A50. Within days of that release, some of its recent S Pen-clad flagships are also being bumped to the latest Android security level. Alongside their international variants, the US Note20 and Note10 series have started getting the October update, starting with the unlocked models.
An OTA update is already reaching the Galaxy Note20 Ultra, Note20, Note10+, and the Note10 in the US. Only their unlocked models are currently receiving the build, but given Samsung's performance in the last couple of months, you can expect the carrier variants and other Galaxy phones to follow suit pretty soon. With the limited information available right now, we can't really say what else these updates are bringing to the table, apart from the new patches.
The following are all Samsung phones in the US that have been patched up to the October 2020 level, with the latest additions to the list highlighted in bold.
Galaxy S20 series
- Unlocked
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: G988U1UES1BTIG, rolling out since October 8
- Galaxy S20+: G986U1UES1BTIG, rolling out since October 8
- Galaxy S20: G981U1UES1BTIG, rolling out since October 8
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G: G988USQU1BTJ4, rolling out since October 16
- Galaxy S20+ 5G: G986USQU1BTJ4, rolling out since October 16
- Galaxy S20 5G: G981USQU1BTJ4, rolling out since October 16
- AT&T
- Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G: QP1A.190711.020.G988USQS1BTJ2, rolling out since October 23
- Galaxy S20+ 5G: QP1A.190711.020.G986USQS1BTJ2, rolling out since October 23
- Galaxy S20 5G: QP1A.190711.020.G981USQS1BTJ2, rolling out since October 23
- Galaxy S20 FE 5G: QP1A.190711.020.G781USQU1ATJ5, rolling out since October 26
Galaxy S10 series
- Unlocked
- Galaxy S10+: G975U1UES4ETI1, rolling out since October 5
- Galaxy S10: G973U1UES4ETI1, rolling out since October 5
- Galaxy S10e: G970U1UES4ETI1, rolling out since October 5
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy S10 5G: G977TUVU5DTJ2, rolling out since October 28
- Galaxy S10+: G975USQS4ETJ1, rolling out since October 21
- Galaxy S10: G973USQS4ETJ1, rolling out since October 21
- Galaxy S10e: G970USQS4ETJ1, rolling out since October 21
- AT&T
- Galaxy S10 5G: QP1A.190711.020.G977UUCS5DTJ1, rolling out since October 28
- Galaxy S10+: QP1A.190711.020.G975USQS4ETJ1, rolling out since October 23
- Galaxy S10: QP1A.190711.020.G973USQS4ETJ1, rolling out since October 23
- Galaxy S10e: QP1A.190711.020.G970USQS4ETJ1, rolling out since October 23
- Verizon
- Galaxy S10 5G: QP1A.190711.020.G977UVRS5DTJ1, rolling out since October 28
Galaxy S8 series
- Verizon
- Galaxy S8+: PPR1.180610.011.G955USQS8DTJI, rolling out since October 29
- Galaxy S8: PPR1.180610.011.G950USQS8DTJ, rolling out since October 29
Galaxy Note20 series
- Unlocked
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra: N986U1UES1ATID, rolling out since October 5
- Galaxy Note20: N981U1UES1ATID, rolling out since October 5
- Verizon
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G: QP1A.190711.020.N981USQU1BTJ3, rolling out since October 29
- Galaxy Note20 5G: QP1A.190711.020.N986USQU1BTJ3, rolling out since October 29
Galaxy Note10 series
- Unlocked
- Galaxy Note10+: N975U1UES4DTI1, rolling out since October 5
- Galaxy Note10: N970U1UES4DTI1, rolling out since October 5
- Verizon
- Galaxy Note10+ 5G: QP1A.190711.020.N976VVRS4DTI1, rolling out since October 12
- Galaxy Note10+: QP1A.190711.020.N975USQS4DTI1, rolling out since October 12
- Galaxy Note10: QP1A.190711.020.N970USQS4DTI1, rolling out since October 12
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy Note10+ 5G: N976USQS3CTI8, rolling out since October 14
- Galaxy Note10+: N975USQS4DTJ1, rolling out since October 21
- Galaxy Note10: N970USQS4DTJ1, rolling out since October 21
- AT&T
- Galaxy Note10+: QP1A.190711.020.N975USQS4DTI1, rolling out since October 19
- Galaxy Note10: QP1A.190711.020.N970USQS4DTI1, rolling out since October 19
Galaxy Note8
- Verizon: Galaxy Note8: PPR1.180610.011.N950USQS8DTJ1, rolling out since October 29
Galaxy Z Flip
- AT&T: Galaxy Z Flip: QP1A.190711.020.F700USQS2BTI2, rolling out since October 22
Galaxy A71
- Verizon: Galaxy A71 5G UW: QP1A.190711.020.A716VSQU1BTJ2, rolling out since October 15
Galaxy A51
- Verizon: Galaxy A51: QP1A.190711.020.A515USQU4BTJ12, rolling out since October 28
Galaxy A50
- Verizon: Galaxy A50: A115USQS2ATJ6, rolling out since October 19
Galaxy A11
- Verizon: Galaxy A11: QP1A.190711.020.A505USQS9BTI4, rolling out since October 29
Samsung Galaxy Tab E (8.0)
- Verizon: Samsung Galaxy Tab E (8.0): M1AJQ.T378VVRS7BTJ1, rolling out since November 3
To check if the update is ready to download on your unit, you can head to Settings > Software Update. If you still don't see an update notification, you'll have to wait for these staged rollouts to reach you.
Updated to include Verizon's Galaxy Note20 series, S10 5G, Note8, S8 series, A51, A11, and the Tab E (8.0).
