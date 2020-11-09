If you want to be on the bleeding edge of tech, even if that edge has some kinks to work out, you're probably looking for a 5G phone. Unfortunately, that often means shelling out a little more cash than you would for a 4G model — but not today! The Samsung Galaxy A51 5G is on sale for just $400 ($100 off) at Amazon.

This discount puts the A51 5G at the same price as the 4G model's MSRP, so it's quite the deal if you're on the hunt for a 5G phone. The A51 5G has a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with an embedded optical fingerprint scanner and a hole punch camera at the top. The phone also has four rear-facing cameras, with the main unit shooting at 48MP. With 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and microSD capacity of up to 1TB, you won't have to worry about memory and storage with this device.

All in all, the A51 5G is a pretty solid deal, especially considering it's sitting at the typical price of the 4G model. If you're looking to upgrade to 5G, now might be the time — you can pick up the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G in black for just $400 ($100 off) at Amazon today.