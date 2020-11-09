PUBG is one of the most popular mobile games around, but players in India lost access to the title when the government banned a number of Chinese apps earlier this year. The PUBG Corporation has been working on ways to respawn in the country, and now it looks like it may have found a path to return thanks to a new partnership with Microsoft.

Krafton, PUBG Corporation's parent company, announced that it is working with Microsoft to transfer hosting of its products to Azure, Microsoft's cloud computing platform. This impacts all of Krafton's subsidiaries, which means PUBG on PC, consoles, and mobile alike. Previously, PUBG data was hosted on Tencent servers based in China, which caused the concerns that led to the app's original removal.

The company says that privacy and data security are major motivations for the move to Azure, and that it will work with Microsoft to make sure that there are strict protections in place for personal data and user privacy that adhere to all regional requirements in areas where the PUBG Corporation operates. Microsoft runs three data centers in India, and PUBG has indicated that it hopes for a rapid return to the country that could happen by the end of the year.