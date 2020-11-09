This story was originally published and last updated .
Oneplus released the third open beta for the 8 and 8 Pro, bringing various bug fixes for the Ambient Display and Zen Mode and making Canvas compatible with the new always-on Ambient Display. There's nothing especially exciting here — mostly just bug fixes and optimizations — but it should make for a more stable experience altogether. The company has now also published the corresponding downloads on its website.
As well as the aforementioned fixes, the security patch has been updated to October, which is quite late compared to Google and Samsung devices. Check out the full changelog below:
- System
- Optimized the UI smoothness of Call
- Optimized background process management mechanism to improve sandy-by performance
- Fixed the issue that text was blocked in some games
- Optimized the issue that input text was blocked in some games
- Improved system stability and fixed general issues
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.10
- Ambient Display
- Optimized the animation effect with Canvas, making the unlock experience smoother
- Canvas now supports Always-on ambient display(Settings-Ambient Display-Always-on ambient display-Choose "All day" ）
- Zen Mode
- Fixed the low probability issue that system settings interface stopped running when Zen Mode turned on
Caution: Be aware that a bug has surfaced that wipes all user data for some currently on the beta channel — they have erroneously received the stable Oxygen OS 11.0.1.1 update instead of the Open Beta 3. Double check that you've been provided with the correct OTA file before installing, and follow the instructions here if you've got the wrong one.
If you're on stable and want to join the beta, you can follow the instructions here. The Open Beta 3 downloads are now also available on the OnePlus website for the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro.
Open Beta 3 downloads now available on the OnePlus website (8, 8 Pro).
