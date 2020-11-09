OnePlus returned to the budget market earlier this year when it launched the first phone in the Nord series. The company seems to see a lot of opportunities here, as it announced two new Nord devices just last week. Now a new leak has revealed another Nord phone supposedly prepped for landing in 2021.

The Nord SE, codenamed Ebba, is a budget device that may offer one of the smallest form factors OnePlus has ever released. Warp Charge 65, which debuted on the OnePlus 8T, is reportedly coming to the company's budget lineup on the Nord SE. An AMOLED panel will also be included, upgrading the display from the LCD panels that the new Nord N10 5G and N100 utilize.

According to the leaked information, OnePlus hasn't selected an official launch date for the Nord SE, but is considering a debut shortly after the OnePlus 9 in the spring. Much like the original Nord, the SE is pegged for availability in Europe and India, but not in the US.

Earlier this year, we wrote that the original Nord was a solid alternative to Apple's iPhone SE, but this new info indicates that OnePlus thinks it can go toe-to-toe with Apple's smallest phone — even copying the SE naming scheme. I'm excited to see how the Nord SE will compare with other options on the market, but we'll have to wait until 2021 to find out officially.