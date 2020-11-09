LineageOS is the most popular custom ROM around, bringing new Android updates to abandoned phones, and a stock-like experience (with or without Google software) to newer devices. The last time we covered the project, it added support for a handful of phones from Huawei, Sony, Xiaomi, and OnePlus. Since then, many more devices have made their way to the official roster.

First up, here are all the devices that have been updated from LineageOS 16 (Pie) to LineageOS 17 (Android 10):

Samsung Galaxy Note 3 LTE (N9005/P) (hlte)

Samsung Galaxy Note 3 LTE (N9008V) (hltechn)

Samsung Galaxy Note 3 LTE (N900K/L/S) (hltekor)

Samsung Galaxy Note 3 LTE (N900T/V/W8) (hltetmo)

Samsung Galaxy S5 LTE (G900F/M/R4/R7/T/V/W8) (klte)

Samsung Galaxy S5 Active (G870A/F) (klteactivexx)

Samsung Galaxy S5 LTE (G9006V/8V) (kltechn)

Samsung Galaxy S5 LTE Duos (G9006W/8W) (kltechnduo)

Samsung Galaxy S5 LTE Duos (G900FD/MD) (klteduos)

Samsung Galaxy S5 LTE (G900I/P) (kltedv)

Samsung Galaxy S5 LTE (SC-04F/SCL23) (kltekdi)

Samsung Galaxy S5 LTE (G900K/L/S) (kltekor)

OnePlus 5 (cheeseburger)

OnePlus 5T (dumpling)

There are also a few completely-new additions to the LineageOS 17.1 roster:

Nokia 6.1 (2018) (PL2)

F(x)tec Pro¹ (pro1)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e (LTE) (gts4lv)

Finally, one new device is now supported by LineageOS 16, not 17.1: the Fairphone 3 (FP3). Most of these phones and tablets already have builds available for download, but if you don't see them yet, give it a few days.