Google has been working on making its Google One membership plans more attractive to potential customers. From upgraded Google Photos features to free Stadia Pro subscriptions, Google One members are getting a lot of perks these days. The company announced a free VPN last month, and now the service is rolling out in the wild.

Google One members who subscribe to 2TB or greater storage plans should start seeing a card on the homepage of the Google One Android app prompting them to enable the VPN. The settings page for the VPN explains what users can expect out of the service, and offers an advanced option to add a handy toggle to the quick settings panel. Subscribers can enable the VPN on up to 6 phones, and it can be shared with family members along with other membership benefits.

Once the VPN is successfully enabled, a key icon shows up in the status bar to let users know that their network traffic will be encrypted and their IP address hidden from prying eyes and trackers. The Google One app is now home to a variety of perks, some of them even available for non-subscribers: Phone backup abilities came to all Android users earlier this year. Google even bundles free Google One trials with new hardware purchases.

If you're ready to privatize your browsing, go ahead and download the Google One app now from APK Mirror or Google Play.