If you missed out on grabbing an HD webcam during our contest back in October, you're in luck. Our friends at eMeet are back to give away another great product for video conferences, streams, and more. This week, you can enter to win one of 10 eMeet Nova webcams with integrated microphones and autofocus, valued at $39.99 a piece.

The eMeet Nova comes equipped with a 2 megapixel shooter that captures 1080p footage at 30fps. With its wide 96º lens, the Nova is great for use in large socially distanced conference rooms, while integrated autofocus reduces focus blur to keep the image crisp and clean. It even works well in dimly lit conditions, thanks to the Nova's automatic low light enhancements.

In addition to offering a smooth video experience, the eMeet Nova features two omnidirectional microphones with noise cancellation. These mics are able to minimize ambient noise while enhancing voice quality and output, making calls and streams much more enjoyable for the people listening on the other side.

Lastly, the eMeet Nova is easy to operate and maintain. It connects to devices via USB 2.0, and users won't have to download any special drivers to get it running; just plug and play. The Nova also has a small footprint, making it great for travel and storage. If you'd like to learn more about the eMeet Nova, check out the official Amazon page here.

The contest will run from November 4, 2020 until 11:59PM Pacific Time on November 9, 2020. Ten winners will be selected to receive a eMeet Nova webcam. This contest is only open to participants in the United States. Good luck!

