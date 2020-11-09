Budget earbuds are a dime a dozen online, but sometimes those options cheap out on the basics. OontZ makes some truly wireless earbuds with USB-C charging and Bluetooth 5.0, and right now, Amazon is offering them for just $22.49 — plus savings of up to 48% on ANC earbuds and speakers.

In total, there are two speakers and two pairs of earbuds included in today's deals from OontZ. The Angle 3 speakers are both Bluetooth speakers that are portable enough to tote around town, but the Angle 3 Pro is also waterproof and packs in 21W of sound. If you're more in the market for personal audio, the company's wireless earbuds are also on sale. Both models have USB-C charging and Bluetooth 5.0, but the Ultra model includes upgrades like active noise cancellation.

These sales are only going on during Amazon's Deal of the Day, so make sure to claim your new tech ASAP. Prime members can get free shipping, but everyone can enjoy this benefit on orders above $25.