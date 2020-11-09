Welcome to Monday, everyone. After a fantastic weekend of sales, it looks like we are starting this week off a little slow, but I still have a few standouts to share with everyone. First up is Despotism 3k, an enjoyable strategy game that sports a wickedly dark sense of humor. Next up is Icewind Dale, a CRPG that's on sale every other week, but a quality game nonetheless. And last we have 112 Operator, the much-awaited sequel to 911 Operator. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 17 temporarily free and 52 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Free
Apps
- Auto Auto-Rotate $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Identify Dog Breeds Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Calc Fast $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Meeting Notes Taker - Recorder, memo and minutes $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Up and Down: gems $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- [VIP]Missile Dude RPG: Tap Tap Missile $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dungeon Corporation VIP: An auto-farming RPG game! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dungeon Shooter : The Forgotten Temple $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mega Adventure $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pixel Blade M Vip - Action rpg $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Seul (Alone) The entrée - Text Based Thriller CYOA $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Animal Forest : Fuzzy Seasons (Start Pack Edition) $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dash race 3D - Runny racing arcade game $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sudoku Pro - Ad Free $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- WhamBam Warriors VIP - Puzzle RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Cuticon Drop - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Ramka Frame - Icon pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Mobile Doc Scanner (MDScan) + OCR $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Web Development Guide Beginner To Advanced 👨💻 $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Bills Reminder, Payments Contacts Receipts tracker $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Grand Pianizator $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Multiple qr barcode scanner Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- YoWindow Weather - Unlimited $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- 3D Human Brain + $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Brain Boosting Foods + $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- E Numbers Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- HDBrain Optical Illusions Plus $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- IMPROVE YOUR MEMORY PLUS $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Europe map $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Just Money manager, Budget Bills & Expense tracker $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- KReader PRO: kindle read all formats (no Ads) $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Ottoman Empire History Plus $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Personal Finance - Money manager, Expense tracker $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pocket Note Pro - a new type of notebook $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- TXD Tool $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Password Manager Pro $11.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Doodle Kingdom HD $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Knife Club: Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Lumberjack $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Stardash - Remastered $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- What Lies Underground - A Puzzle Adventure $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- 112 Operator $7.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Age of History $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dodge Blast $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Doodle Creatures HD $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Lucid Dream Adventure 3 - Story Point & Click Game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Assembly Tabletop Puzzle Card Game $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Civilization Path $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Despotism 3k $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Funny Animals! Zoo for toddler $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Highway Game $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kemono Mahjong $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Nimian Legends : Vandgels $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cooking trip: Back on the road $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Gnomes Garden 5: Halloween $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Gnomes Garden 6: The Lost King $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Harvest Master: Farm Sim $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lost Artifacts 4: Time Machine $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Solitaire Halloween Story $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tobrix $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Vera Outline White - White linear icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Verticons Icon Pack $1.79 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Autumn Leaves in HD Gyro 3D XL Parallax Wallpaper $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mars in HD Gyro 3D - XLVersion $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Space - Stars & Clouds 3DXL Wallpaper + Cardboard $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Venus in HD Gyro 3D XLVersion $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Beautiful Live Wallpapers - Recommended 2020 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Flamingo Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
