Welcome to Monday, everyone. After a fantastic weekend of sales, it looks like we are starting this week off a little slow, but I still have a few standouts to share with everyone. First up is Despotism 3k, an enjoyable strategy game that sports a wickedly dark sense of humor. Next up is Icewind Dale, a CRPG that's on sale every other week, but a quality game nonetheless. And last we have 112 Operator, the much-awaited sequel to 911 Operator. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 17 temporarily free and 52 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. Auto Auto-Rotate $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Identify Dog Breeds Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Calc Fast $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Meeting Notes Taker - Recorder, memo and minutes $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

  1. Up and Down: gems $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
  2. [VIP]Missile Dude RPG: Tap Tap Missile $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Dungeon Corporation VIP: An auto-farming RPG game! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Dungeon Shooter : The Forgotten Temple $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Mega Adventure $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Pixel Blade M Vip - Action rpg $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Seul (Alone) The entrée - Text Based Thriller CYOA $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Animal Forest : Fuzzy Seasons (Start Pack Edition) $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Dash race 3D - Runny racing arcade game $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Sudoku Pro - Ad Free $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. WhamBam Warriors VIP - Puzzle RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Cuticon Drop - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  2. Ramka Frame - Icon pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Mobile Doc Scanner (MDScan) + OCR $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Web Development Guide Beginner To Advanced 👨‍💻 $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Bills Reminder, Payments Contacts Receipts tracker $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Grand Pianizator $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Multiple qr barcode scanner Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. YoWindow Weather - Unlimited $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. 3D Human Brain + $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Brain Boosting Foods + $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. E Numbers Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. HDBrain Optical Illusions Plus $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. IMPROVE YOUR MEMORY PLUS $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Europe map $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Just Money manager, Budget Bills & Expense tracker $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. KReader PRO: kindle read all formats (no Ads) $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Ottoman Empire History Plus $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Personal Finance - Money manager, Expense tracker $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Pocket Note Pro - a new type of notebook $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. TXD Tool $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. Password Manager Pro $11.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Doodle Kingdom HD $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Knife Club: Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Lumberjack $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Stardash - Remastered $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. What Lies Underground - A Puzzle Adventure $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. 112 Operator $7.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Age of History $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Dodge Blast $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Doodle Creatures HD $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Lucid Dream Adventure 3 - Story Point & Click Game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Assembly Tabletop Puzzle Card Game $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Civilization Path $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Despotism 3k $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Funny Animals! Zoo for toddler $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Highway Game $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Kemono Mahjong $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Nimian Legends : Vandgels $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. Cooking trip: Back on the road $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. Gnomes Garden 5: Halloween $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. Gnomes Garden 6: The Lost King $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. Harvest Master: Farm Sim $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  23. Lost Artifacts 4: Time Machine $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  24. Solitaire Halloween Story $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  25. Tobrix $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Vera Outline White - White linear icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. Verticons Icon Pack $1.79 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Autumn Leaves in HD Gyro 3D XL Parallax Wallpaper $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Mars in HD Gyro 3D - XLVersion $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Space - Stars & Clouds 3DXL Wallpaper + Cardboard $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Venus in HD Gyro 3D XLVersion $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Beautiful Live Wallpapers - Recommended 2020 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  8. Flamingo Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days