Foldable phones don't just push the boundaries of smartphone technology; their pliable designs have also introduced unique challenges for case makers to overcome. Companies like Spigen have been working tirelessly to bridge the gap between offering flexibility, full-body coverage, and effective protection in a single package. After months of extensive testing, they believe they've mastered the foldable phone case formula with the new Slim Armor Pro for the Galaxy Z Fold2.
Spigen has been working on foldable cases since the original Galaxy Fold launched in 2019. Although they were able to solve the design challenges presented by Samsung's first foldable, Spigen knew they could push the limits of foldable cases even further. Months of research, testing, and iterating lead up to crafting the first full-body case for the Z Fold2. The Slim Armor Pro promises to offer total coverage of the device via a unibody design, accompanied by an innovative hinge developed by Spigen specifically for the Z Fold2.
The Slim Armor Pro for the Galaxy Z Fold2 isn't available for purchase yet, but it will be ready soon. If you'd like to learn more about this new case, Spigen is offering exclusive early access information to anyone who signs up for their newsletter via the official Slim Armor Pro page. As for a launch date, the Slim Armor Pro for the Galaxy Z Fold2 is expected to be available later this month.
