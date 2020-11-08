When it comes to tracking your fitness, there's a bunch of apps you can pick from. Sadly, many have started to disappear or have been merged with those of fitness wear companies. One of these is Endomondo, which used to be one of the market leaders and has been around for years. Unfortunately, Under Armour has decided it didn't need to keep it alongside its other apps and is now shutting it down.

The app will cease to exist on December 31, 2020 and will be removed from the stores. The company even says it will be rendered inoperative, but it's unclear whether it will simply stop syncing or entirely refuse to track your workouts. All Premium memberships will also be canceled at the end of November 2020, but the benefits will continue to apply until the end of the year.

Under Armour is encouraging users to use its sister app MapMyRun, and is giving users until March 31, 2021 to transfer their data, which will, unfortunately, have to be done manually. Also, some of your information, such as your personal bests, training plans, friends, challenges, commitments, posts, comments, and pictures, won't be carried over.