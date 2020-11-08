Welcome to the roundup of the new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today's list is broken up into several segments, ranging from best, average, to mediocre game releases from the last week. So whether you're looking for the best games of quality or are simply looking for the latest free-to-play gacha releases, you're covered. This week I have the first chapter in the latest Space Marshals shooter, the second game in Amanita Designs' Samorost adventure series, and an attractive arcade game where you control a sine wave. So without further ado, here are the new and notable Android games released during the week of November 2nd, 2020.

Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here.

Best Games

Titles that offer fair pricing, enjoyable gameplay, polished interfaces, or are intriguing

Space Marshals 3

Android Police coverage: Space Marshals 3 is here a day early, bringing the latest chapter's tactical top-down shooting to Android

Space Marshals 3 continues the top-down space-shooting adventure in the release of its first chapter on Android. Much like the previous titles, the third is a chapter-based game, with new chapters planned for the future. As it stands, only the first chapter is purchasable right now, and it offers ten extra levels over the free content already provided in this free-to-play release. But don't be fooled, as this is a premium game. It's just going to be sold piecemeal as new chapters are published. So if you enjoyed the first two titles, you're definitely going to dig Space Marshals 3.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $4.99 apiece

Samorost 2

Android Police coverage: Samorost 2 arrives on Android as a surprise release to celebrate the game's 15th anniversary

Even though Samorost 3 has been available on Android for some time, it would seem the first two games in the series have been missing from the Play Store. Luckily Amanita Design has just released Samorost 2 on Android, complete with a makeover that improves its 15-year-old graphics. While this is a short title that can be beaten in an hour, the fantastic art and the upgraded controls make for a pleasant experience worth the asking price. If you love Amanita Design's other games, then you already know you'll love this one too.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Sine the Game

Sine the Game is an attractive arcade game that ranges from easy to hair-pullingly difficult, which is what makes this title so dang enjoyable. It offers an actual challenge once you get going, and the graphics are simple but impressive at the same time. There are over 40 levels to explore, and the music in each level is a treat indeed. So make sure to play this one with headphones. It's worth it.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Iris and the Giant

Iris and the Giant is a collectible card game, not that this is easy to tell from the title's screenshots. More or less, this is a game that combines card collecting with RPG mechanics, and since it's a premium release, you won't have to worry about the many pitfalls that plague similar card-based titles. Best of all, the game's graphics are great, and there's a story on offer too, which really rounds this release out. While it's a little pricey for a card-based mobile game, I'd still rather plunk down $8 instead of being nickel and dimed to death.

Monetization: $7.99 / no ads / IAPs $2.49 apiece

Homestuck Pesterquest

Homestuck Pesterquest is an early access release, and it's visual novel that's made its way from PC to Android. The game has been available on Steam since 2019, and so far, it's positively reviewed, though it is an indie title that's not on most people's radar, so it was easily missed on PC. Luckily the game plays great on Android, and it offers a boatload of content that should keep players busy for a while. Really the only downside is the price, which might be a little too much for a mobile adventure game.

Monetization: $11.99 / no ads / no IAPs

DreamDasher

DreamDasher might not win any awards for its graphics, but luckily its gameplay holds up. This is a challenging platformer, to the point it may be frustrating for some, though the game is currently reviewed positively on Steam. Think VVVVV, but with more mobility, and you're getting close to what this release offers. It's a solid game if you have the patience, and if you're a die-hard platformer fanatic, then it's a must-play.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

One Night at Flumpty's

One Night at Flumpty's is a point-and-click survival horror game that basically copies the formula from Five Nights at Freddy's but adds a sense of humor that makes fun of the ridiculous situation. It would seem this title has been around since 2015 but has this week made its way to Android. So if you're looking for a more lighthearted affair that plays similarly to FNaF, One Night at Flumpty's fills this niche competently.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Astrogon - Creative space arcade

Astrogon is a challenging arcade game where you'll platform through each stage by changing your colors so that you can jump from matching platforms and walls. This setup makes for a challenging game, and there's tons of longevity on offer, all thanks to a level creator that's built-in. So if you're a fan of difficult platformers or simply want to try your hand at designing a few levels, this is an enjoyable game that's easily worth a look. It's also worth noting that the game's IAPs are there for purchasing in-game currency, which can be used to buy new skins, so the monetization isn't as bad as you'd think.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $25.99

Prizefighters 2

Prizefighters 2 is the continuation of a series that clearly takes its inspiration from Mike Tyson's Punch-Out. There are 20 distinct characters to fight in this release, and you choose to play through a career mode or simply select a quick fight. Of course, what really matters is whether or not the game is fun, and after playing the title for a bit, I can confidently say it's an enjoyable boxing game. Just keep in mind that this is an early-access release, and so it's not yet monetized, which will most likely change in the future.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Average Games

Titles that may not be the best-of-the-best, but still offer fun and interesting mechanics

Adorable Stories

Adorable Stories is an early access release from HyperBeard, and essentially this title is a choose your own adventure game where you'll explore relationships by delving into shallow specifics like what clothes you're wearing. Supposedly you can develop a character that behaves much like yourself. However, you are afforded no consequences for your actions, so you can actually lash out at your boss or tell off your significant other, just to see what happens. Seeing that there are hundreds of different paths to take with multiple endings on offer, the game's replayability is off the charts. Of course, you'll first have to be interested in a choose your own adventure that deals with relationships, love and, work, which admittedly isn't going to interest everyone.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Bam Boost

Bam Boost is a simple racing game that sports pixel graphics. All you have to do is swipe up or down on the screen to change paths, and should you hit your opponents, you'll speed up. The goal, of course, is to win each race, and you can do so by being a jerk to the other races. While the title does look like you're racing against real-world opponents, it often feels like you're actually racing bots. So if you're looking for true online play, look elsewhere.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

smash forces

Smash Forces is an early access release for a top-down shooter that offers roguelike mechanics. It plays like a SHMUP, with long vertical levels where you'll shoot many different bad guys. The graphics are pleasant, and since this is a testing release, the game isn't monetized yet, so now is the best time to jump in if you'd like to take a look at this generic shooter.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Solitaire: Magic Solitaire Card Games

While solitaire games are a dime a dozen on the Play Store, I couldn't help but notice that Solitaire: Magic Solitaire Card Games is a pleasant looking release that actually offers a twist on the familiar gameplay. It will be your job to rebuild a fantasy world by playing solitaire, and since this is a level-based game, you'll play your way through an assortment of obstacles in order to complete your task. All in all, the game can be enjoyable, even though it deviates from the typical solitaire setup.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Over the Moon Game

Over the Moon Game is an augmented reality release that's themed around the Netflix movie of the same name. This is a tie-in product for that movie, and as expected, the game is relatively shallow. Suffice it to say, it's a simple release where you'll collect spaceship parts to then launch that ship into space, and that's about it. So unless your kid really loves Over the Moon, there isn't much to explore here. At the very least, the game is free, so if you want to take a look, go for it.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Red Bull AR

Red Bull AR is a new augmented reality release from the energy drink company. As expected, this is a title themed around extreme sports, and since it's almost winter, the mini-games included are all themed around winter sports. Of course, this release's real purpose is to get people out into the streets searching for specific Red Bull cans, which makes this title an advertisement more than a game.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Raw Runs

Raw Runs is a downhill longboarding game that plays like an auto-runner. The game is stage-based, though it does contain frequent advertisements, and currently, there is no way to remove them. This constant interruptions cut down on the fun of the title, though it's nice to see downhill longboarding getting some recognition, even if it's through a casual mobile racing game. Of course, if you really want to see what a raw run looks like, I recommend checking out Josh Neuman, because this guy is killing it daily.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Mediocre Games

Titles that are buggy, unpolished, or offer aggressive monetization

TheOdd1sOut: Let's Bounce

TheOdd1sOut: Let's Bounce is apparently a game themed around the artwork of a popular YouTuber, but really it's an endless runner where you'll bounce on the top of heads in order to see how far you can get. Yep, this is about as basic as a game can get, which is typical for a branded release. You'd think YouTubers would be wary of ripping off their audiences with low-effort mobile games, and yet here we are. Talk about cashing in.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $19.99

Crack The Word!

Crack The Word! is another early access release this week, and as you can see, it's a word game. Upon closer inspection, it's a free-to-play word game filled with in-app purchases, though it does offer unique mechanics. You'll form words out of a limited selection of letters, and then you'll have to associate them with their synonyms, antonyms, or homonyms. It's like someone combined UNO with a word game, where you'll use certain cards/powers to change the tide of the game. Too bad the title's excessive in-app purchases ruin this release when there's a fun system underneath the horrible monetization.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $79.99

TERA: Endless War

TERA: Endless War is a strategic RPG, but really it's a gacha game because, of course, it is. So like all free-to-play strategy gacha games, there's no strategy required in this release until you hit a wall, but strategy won't even help you out of this jam since grinding or paying for better waifus is the only solution to this problem. Of course, since this is a new release, it's also really buggy, and performance is lackluster too. All in all, this is just another cash grab from JoyCity, which is hardly a surprise.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $94.99

MechaHead League

MechaHead League comes from 111%, a developer of odd games that are usually pretty fun. This release offers mechanics similar to 2048, where you're goal is to combine characters, but in order to build an army worthy of saving the kingdom, you'll battle many enemies to earn a chance to gain new heads. The more diverse the heads on your army, the better chance you have at success. Sadly it would appear that 111% has leaned heavily into free-to-play territory, and so MechaHead League is monetized aggressively, which ruins the fun of this otherwise goofy release could have offered.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Bullet Knight: Dungeon Crawl Shooting Game

Bullet Knight: Dungeon Crawl Shooting Game is a roguelite shooter where you'll delve into many dungeons to incrementally upgrade your equipment with the funds gained during your adventures. This allows you to progress further to make even more money, which can then be used for more upgrades. It's a simple loop that can be fun in short bursts, though the game is monetized aggressively, which is why this title is so frustratingly grindy.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Machinal Instinct

Machinal Instinct is yet another generic arena battle game, because we surely don't have enough of these yet. There are six mech pilots to pick from, and each brings unique skills. Sadly the game is balanced towards spending money to compete, like most free-to-play competitive games, plus the battle-arena gameplay grows stale fast. So if you'd like to check out the latest free-to-play battle game that just so happens to be filled with tons of in-app purchases, here you go.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Sheep Squad

Sheep Squad is basically a Worms clone, where you'll fire off your weaponry in to take on each stage's opposing team. There's even a level designer in the mix, should you want to create your own levels. This makes for a good bit of replayability, though the game is monetized poorly, and since it's a PvP game, you can bet your bottom dollar the game straddles pay-to-win mechanics. You'd be better off playing a real Worms game since they aren't built from the ground up to empty your wallet.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Shadow Fight Arena

Shadow Fight Arena appears to have skipped the whole shadow theming of the previous titles, and I have to say the graphics look exceptional. Sadly the arena-based gameplay grows stale fast, and like most fighting games, there's little to do outside of the PvP content. It also doesn't help that the game is monetized aggressively, which calls into question whether or not this game is pay-to-win. Surprise, it is.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Fruit Ninja 2 - Fun Action Games

Halfbrick has officially released Fruit Ninja 2, a decade after the first game arrived on Android. But don't be fooled. This is an old game that dates back to 2018. Halfbrick simply renamed it sometime in the last two years. For a game that's been in beta since 2018, it sure doesn't offer anything of worth. Sure, Halfbrick has tacked on a multiplayer mode, but all that comes down to is who can slice the most fruit the fastest. Oh, and the dev also added a season pass, because as everyone knows, shallow mobile games that only offer one mechanic require monthly subs for those sweet, sweet rewards. This is a cash grab, and the shallow gameplay stinks. Maybe it's about time Halfbrick finally came up with a new idea?

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

War Alliance - Realtime Multiplayer War

War Alliance - Realtime Multiplayer War is the latest generic Clash Royale clone to pop up on the Play Store. As expected from a game of this caliber, it's filled with in-app purchases, and it's also extremely buggy. Yep, the devs monetized this title before ensuring it even works correctly, which shows their intentions clear as day. This is a cash grab that brings nothing new to the table, so it is best skipped unless you're a die-hard mobile strategy game fanatic.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $109.99

Know A Worthy New App? Let Us Know!

If you have an application in mind for the next issue of the roundup, feel free to send us an email and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

the app's launch date has to be no longer than 2 weeks ago

it has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: [email protected].

1 sponsored placement per week is available (your app would be featured at the top and marked as sponsored) - please contact us for details.