Stadia's $10-a-month premium subscription, Stadia Pro, includes access to an ever-expanding catalog of games at no additional cost. The selection of redeemable games varies — Google adds a few each month, and sometimes removes some. Here, for your convenience, we've compiled a handy list of all the games you can claim right now.

Any Pro games you claim stay in your library as long as you're a Pro subscriber. If you unsubscribe, you lose access — but you'll get it back if you resubscribe later. If you've enabled family sharing, members of your family group can access your Pro titles, even if they're not subscribed themselves.

As of November 2020, you can claim a total of 31 games on Stadia Pro. New additions this month include The Gardens Between, Hello Neighbor: Hide & Seek, Sundered: Eldritch Edition, Republique, Risk of Rain 2, and Sniper Elite 4. A few games also left Pro this month: Just Shapes & Beats, Metro Last Light Redux, Strange Brigade, and West of Loathing.

The following list includes all current and former Stadia Pro games.

TitleAddedAvailability
CelesteOctober 2020Currently available
CraytaJuly 2020Currently available
Dead by DaylightOctober 2020Currently available
Destiny 2: The CollectionNovember 2019Currently available
Elder Scrolls OnlineJune 16, 2020Removed July 16, 2020
EmbrSeptember 2020Currently available
Farming Simulator 19: Platinum EditionDecember 2019Removed March 2020
The Gardens BetweenNovember 2020Currently available
Get PackedJune 2020Removed September 2020
GridMarch 2020Removed September 2020
GunsportSeptember 2020Currently available
GyltFebruary 2020Currently available
Hello NeighborSeptember 20, 2020Currently available
Hello Neighbor: Hide & SeekNovember 2020Currently available
HitmanSeptember 2020Currently available
Human: Fall FlatOctober 2020Currently available
Jotun: Valhalla EditionOctober 2020Currently available
Just Shapes & BeatsAugust 2020Removed November 2020
KonaAugust 2020Removed September 2020
Lara Croft: Temple of OsirisOctober 2020Currently available
Little NightmaresJune 2020Currently available
Metro 2033: ReduxAugust 2020Removed October 2020
Metro ExodusFebruary 2020Removed April 2020
Metro Last Light ReduxSeptember 2020Removed November 2020
Monster Boy and the Cursed KingdomJuly 2020Removed October 2020
Orcs Must Die! 3June 14, 2020Currently available
Panzer Dragoon RemakeJune 2020Currently available
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (Pioneer Edition)April 28, 2020Currently available
Power Rangers: Battle for the GridJune 2020Currently available
RepubliqueNovember 2020Currently available
Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year CelebrationJanuary 2020Removed February 2020
Risk of Rain 2November 2020Currently available
Rock of Ages IIIAugust 14, 2020Currently available
Samurai ShodownNovember 2019Removed February 2020
Serious Sam CollectionApril 2020Removed June 2020
Sniper Elite 4November 2020Currently available
SpitlingsApril 2020Removed June 2020
Stacks on Stacks (on Stacks)April 2020Removed June 2020
SteamWorld DigJuly 2020Currently available
SteamWorld Dig 2March 2020Currently available
SteamWorld HeistMay 2020Currently available
SteamWorld QuestMarch 2020Currently available
Strange BrigadeAugust 2020Removed November 2020
Sundered: Eldritch EditionNovember 2020Currently available
Super Bomberman R OnlineSeptember 2020Currently available
SuperhotJune 2020Currently available
Superhot: Mind Control DeleteOctober 2020Currently available
ThumperJanuary 2020Removed May 2020
Tomb Raider: Definitive EditionDecember 2019Removed January 2020
The Turing TestMay 2020Removed October 2020
West of LoathingJuly 2020Removed November 2020
Zombie Army 4: Dead WarMay 2020Removed August 2020

To get a sense of what's available on Stadia beyond freebies, check out our list of every single game on the platform. For any other questions, you can refer to our in-depth Stadia explainer.