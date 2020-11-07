Stadia's $10-a-month premium subscription, Stadia Pro, includes access to an ever-expanding catalog of games at no additional cost. The selection of redeemable games varies — Google adds a few each month, and sometimes removes some. Here, for your convenience, we've compiled a handy list of all the games you can claim right now.

Any Pro games you claim stay in your library as long as you're a Pro subscriber. If you unsubscribe, you lose access — but you'll get it back if you resubscribe later. If you've enabled family sharing, members of your family group can access your Pro titles, even if they're not subscribed themselves.

As of November 2020, you can claim a total of 31 games on Stadia Pro. New additions this month include The Gardens Between, Hello Neighbor: Hide & Seek, Sundered: Eldritch Edition, Republique, Risk of Rain 2, and Sniper Elite 4. A few games also left Pro this month: Just Shapes & Beats, Metro Last Light Redux, Strange Brigade, and West of Loathing.

The following list includes all current and former Stadia Pro games.

To get a sense of what's available on Stadia beyond freebies, check out our list of every single game on the platform. For any other questions, you can refer to our in-depth Stadia explainer.