OnePlus has become slower and slower at releasing security updates in a timely manner, ranking far behind devices from Samsung, Google, and other companies in our security update tracker. The first week of November is coming to a close, but OnePlus is about to update its first phones to the October security patch level.
OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 is starting to roll out to the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, with a wider release expected in a few days (assuming no major bugs are discovered). Besides the October patches, the update also includes fixes to adaptive brightness, 5G and Wi-Fi connectivity, Bluetooth audio, and a few other minor changes.
System
- Optimized the frame stability algorithm to make the experience smoother
- Optimized adaptive brightness algorithm, making 8,192 levels of automatic brightness adjustment more comfortable
- Optimized background process management mechanism to improve standby-by performance
- The quick setting has been adjusted to three lines
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.10
- Improved system stability
Ambient display
- Newly added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone（Path：Settings-Customization-Wallpaper-Canvas-Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically
Network
- Optimized the intelligent 5G function to extend battery endurance capacity
- Optimized Wi-Fi connection to improve stability of connectivity
Bluetooth
- Optimized Wi-Fi connection to reduce transfer delay
- Fixed the low probability issue that it was muted after connecting to Bluetooth
If you want to install the update right now, you might be able to download it through the Oxygen Updater app. Otherwise, give it a few days to show up automatically.
- Source:
- OnePlus Forums
