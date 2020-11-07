Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications and live wallpapers that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today I have a minimal to-do app that offers a slick theme, an RSS reader with intuitive notifications, and a business communication app from Cisco. So without further ado, here are all of the new and notable Android apps released on the Play Store in the last week.

Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here.

Apps

Task Air - To-do list productivity app

Task Air is a pleasing looking to-do app that recently got some attention on Reddit, and it was well deserved. This is a minimal task app. It does not require an account, and you can use it offline. You can choose from a light and dark theme, and the UI is really clean, thanks to the minimal design. This is also the first in a line of minimal apps from the dev, so if you're looking for matching apps, they are coming soon.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 apiece

Notice: RSS Feed Notifications

Notice is a simple RSS reader that performs a single job and does it well. As new articles are published, you'll receive notifications, cutting out the need to ever visit a website. Even if you read sites that cut off the majority of the article in RSS readers, you can still load the full article within this app. And that's about it. As I said, it's a simple app with a single purpose, and it fulfills this purpose admirably.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Cisco Webex Teams for Intune

Cisco Webex Teams for Intune is an all-in-one business app for communication and planning. Essentially it's Slack, but for Cisco users, and it offers a boatload of features, such as whiteboarding, video chat, and file sharing. So if you're looking for a Slack alternative, or plan on working for a company that relies on many Cisco solutions, then you may want to give Cisco Webex Teams for Intune a look.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

EasyJoin Go TV - Send files to Android TV from PC

EasyJoin Go TV is a tool designed to help users send and receive files to and from Android TV devices. If you happen to own an Android TV device, then you already know it can be a pain to transfer files, which is where EasyJoin Go TV comes in. Simply install this app on your ATV device, and then install the PC app on your PC to send files to the Android app. It's a typical Android transfer setup, and it works well on ATV, so this app offers precisely what it claims.

Monetization: $2.49 / no ads / no IAPs

Walmart Beta

Walmart Beta is just that, a beta release of the regular Walmart app. Essentially Walmart would like people to test this app to provide feedback on upcoming features and changes in order to shape the development of the stable version. So if you order from Walmart all of the time and would like to help the conglomerate by testing a beta release, this is the app for you.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Live Wallpapers

Lifeblood Live Wallpaper Free

Lifeblood Live Wallpaper is just that, a live wallpaper that contains floating platelets. This is a new listing for what looks like an older live wallpaper, perhaps because this version is free. You can add film grain to the app's moving imagery, which makes for something a little more creepy. While Halloween is already over, this is still a solid live wallpaper, and it's completely free to use. So even if the theme isn't exactly to your taste, you can still take a look without spending any cash. There's also a paid version available if you'd like an option to edit the app's colors, which dates back to 2014.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

COVID Apps

WA Exposure Notifications

You guessed it, the WA Exposure Notifications app is indeed the official contact tracing app for residents of Washington State. Better yet, this release has already earned its ENS badge on the Play Store, which means it uses Google's API. So all you have to do to get going is turn on your bluetooth, open the app, and then it's off to the races. Should you come in contact with a traced individual that's infected, you'll receive a notification.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

COVID Alert CT

COVID Alert CT is the official tracing app for residents of Connecticut. Despite the fact this release is still in early access, it's already earned its ENS badge on the Play Store. So just like every other tracing app, if you'd like to receive notifications about potential exposure, all you have to do is install this app, turn on your bluetooth, and then it's off to the races.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Korona Stop LT

Korona Stop LT is a contact tracing app for residents of Lithuania, though it has yet to earn it ENS badge on the Play Store. It would seem the app does work through bluetooth, just like official ENS apps, though there's no word if it's actually using Google's API. Still, this looks to be the official release for Lithuanians, so if you live in the country and require a tracing app, this is it.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

코로나K

Corona K is a COVID tracing app for South Korea, though it looks like the app has yet to earn its ENS badge on the Play Store. While we know the app uses bluetooth tech to trace contacts, the description does not mention Google's API. So whether or not this release uses the API is anyone's guess. Still, this looks to be the official tracing app for South Korea, so if you'd like to be notified of potential exposure and happen to live in the country, make sure to install this release.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

코로나K Developer: KETI_IoT Price: To be announced

Know A Worthy New App? Let Us Know!

If you have an application in mind for the next issue of the roundup, feel free to send us an email and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

the app's launch date has to be no longer than 2 weeks ago

it has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: [email protected].

1 sponsored placement per week is available (your app would be featured at the top and marked as sponsored) - please contact us for details.