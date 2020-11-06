The TeamWin Recovery Project is pretty much a necessity for serial phone flashers, giving users the ability to flash custom ROMS and manage Android installations. Since we last posted about it back in August, the custom recovery has added support for additional devices from the likes of Samsung, Huawei, Motorola, Xiaomi, and more — nine new devices in total.

Here's the list of the new devices that are now supported by TWRP:

If you're the proud owner of one of these devices, congrats! You can start on your road to ROM-ing by downloading TWRP from the links above or the app widget below.