TCL TVs are among the better options if you're looking to buy a set on a budget even when you want all the bells and whistles like 4K, HDR, and some capable smart TV functionality. That's true for TCL's 4-Series with Android TV. Target currently offers the 65-inch model for only $230, which is $170 off the regular $400 price tag. You can even pick it up in-store if you prefer not to have it shipped.

The 65-inch 4-Series TV comes with fairly big but still unobtrusive borders and two plastic stands. It's also wall-mountable thanks to VESA specifications. It has three HDMI ports (one of them with ARC) and some standard connectivity options: composite audio/video, optical audio, headphone jack, RF antenna input, and a USB 2.0 port. The 64.5-inch screen has a 4K resolution and supports HDR10 and HLG (but there's no local dimming, so YMMV). Android TV is built in and gives you access to hundreds of entertainment apps. It also makes the TV a Chromecast target without additional hardware, and you can access Google Assistant via the remote.

At the price of $230, you can't go wrong with this 4-Series TCL TV. Sure, there are 65-inch options with much brighter screens, better viewing angles, and more versatile HDR support (meaning Dolby Vision) out there, but they will also cost you much more. The sale is active through Sunday, so if you're interested, you better act fast since Target might run out of stock before then.