Sony has been producing excellent noise-cancelling headphones for years, and its latest high-end option is the WH-1000XM4. Despite its horrible name, the headphones offer incredible isolation and sound quality, and now they are at their lowest price yet: $278.00.

The WH-1000XM4 works over Bluetooth 5.0 or 3.5mm, and there's a USB Type-C port for charging with NFC for fast pairing. It lasts up to 30 hours with noise cancelling enabled, or as much as 38 hours with the functionality off. The headphones earned a 9/10 in our review, with our only complaints being the mediocre microphone quality and lack of support for the AptX audio codec. It was also a bit difficult to recommend at its original price of $350, but now that's less of a problem.

The headphones are available from multiple retailers at the link below. The price is $278.00 at every store, except Target, which has them for $2 more.