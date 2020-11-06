Earlier this year, Nokia announced the world's first truly global 5G phone. Now it looks like the company is preparing to bring that device to the US for the first time. A since-taken-down livestream countdown pointed to a November 9 announcement for a Verizon variant called the Nokia 8 V 5G UW with support for the carrier's speedy (and sparse) ultra wideband network.

If the Nokia 8 V 5G UW is indeed based on the Nokia 8.3 5G, then it should be a pretty attractive phone with a 6.8" FHD+ display that has a hole-punch cutout for the selfie cam. The camera setup is fairly standard for a mid-range device, but the inclusion of a 3.5mm headphone jack will be appreciated. And the phone's 4,500mAh battery should make it a solid longevity champ. This will be Nokia's first phone to support Verizon's 5G UW network, although the value of that remains sus.

Nokia initially published a scheduled livestream video on YouTube for the event. It was set to premiere on November 9, but the video has since been removed. This isn't the first time Nokia has launched phones exclusive to Verizon, but hopefully the company will also launch a version of the 8.3 5G for other US carriers to get in on the global 5G goodness. We'll know more next week on November 9.