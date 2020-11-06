Whatever you have to say about the LG Wing — we've certainly had our say here at Android Police — it's certainly a one-of-a-kind machine. From today, you've got a total of three places where you can buy this screen-swiveling phone in the United States and we have all the details.
You know you've got a hankering for this phone, but you've only got three carriers to buy it from. If you're shopping for networks right now, here's what you need to know to make the right decision. Keep in mind that this device has a Snapdragon 765G, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.
AT&T
November 6 is launch day for Ma Bell as it is selling the Wing for $1,050. While it hasn't accompanied the phone's launch with specific promotions, the phone is eligible for a carrier-wide deal where customers can upgrade or add a new line of unlimited service at a minimum of $75/mo., then trade in a phone that's in working and good cosmetic condition with a minimum appraisal of $95 to receive $700 in bill credits on a 30-month installment agreement. If the trade-in is valued below $95, but at least $35, customers can get a $350 credit.
Here's a sampling of phones with their potential promotion credit:
$700
- Apple iPhone 8 or later
- Samsung Galaxy A71/5G
- Samsung Galaxy S9/Note9 or later
- Samsung Galaxy S10e
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
- Samsung Galaxy Fold/Z Flip/Z Fold2
- LG V50 or later
- Google Pixel 4/4 XL
- ASUS ROG Phone 2
- Motorola Razr
- OnePlus 7T or later
- OnePlus 7 Pro 5G
$350
- Apple iPhone 6s/7/SE
- Samsung Galaxy S7/S7 edge
- Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+/Active/Duos
- Samsung Galaxy Note5/8
- Samsung Galaxy A8+/A9
- Samsung Galaxy A11/A20/A20S/A30
- Samsung Galaxy A50/A50s/A51
- LG V35/V40
- LG K51, Stylo 6
- LG G7/G7+/G8/G8X
- Google Pixel 2/3/3a
- Huawei P20 lite
- Kyocera DuraForce PRO 2
- Motorola Moto Z4
- OnePlus 5/5T/6/6T/7 Pro
- RED Hydrogen One
- Razer Phone/Razer Phone 2
T-Mobile
The self-proclaimed Un-carrier also began sales today, charging $1,000 for a Wing. Subscribers who have or can activate two voice lines can pick up two Wings or one Wing and an LG Velvet (FRP: $588) on 24-month installment plans, then receive bill credits to cover the full cost of the lesser-priced phone (if applicable). Sales tax is charged upfront on the full value of both devices.
Verizon
As with T-Mobile, Big Red is charging $1,000 for the Wing. But as it's had a good head start on the others, it's also been doing a BOGO deal with any pair containing the Wing and the V60 (FRP: $950) where customers can get a set amount back when a customer adds a new line, puts both devices on 24-month installment plans, and selects an unlimited service plan. The credit, distributed monthly, depends on which plan both are on.
- Unlimited - $475
- Above/Beyond/Do/Play/Get Unlimited - $950
Verizon is also attracting trade-ins with either a $100 or $400 supplemental discount for Wings on new lines:
$400
- Apple iPhone 8 or later
- Apple iPhone SE (2020)
- Google Pixel 3 or later
- Google Pixel 4a
- LG G8/G8X
- LG V50/V60
- Motorola Edge+, Razr
- OnePlus 7 Pro or later
- Samsung Galaxy A71 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Fold/Z Flip/Z Fold2
- Samsung Galaxy S9/Note9 or later
$100
- Apple iPhone 6/6s/7
- Google Pixel (1st gen)/2/3a
- LG G6/G7/G7 Fit
- LG V30/V30S/V35/V40
- Motorola DROID Turbo 2
- Motorola Z2 Force/Z2 Play/Z3/Z4
- OnePlus 6T
- RED Hydrogen One
- T-Mobile REVVLRY/REVVLRY+
- Samsung Galaxy A51/5G
- Samsung Galaxy A71
- Samsung Galaxy Note4/5/8
- Samsung Galaxy S6/S7/S8
