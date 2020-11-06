Whatever you have to say about the LG Wing — we've certainly had our say here at Android Police — it's certainly a one-of-a-kind machine. From today, you've got a total of three places where you can buy this screen-swiveling phone in the United States and we have all the details.

You know you've got a hankering for this phone, but you've only got three carriers to buy it from. If you're shopping for networks right now, here's what you need to know to make the right decision. Keep in mind that this device has a Snapdragon 765G, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

AT&T

November 6 is launch day for Ma Bell as it is selling the Wing for $1,050. While it hasn't accompanied the phone's launch with specific promotions, the phone is eligible for a carrier-wide deal where customers can upgrade or add a new line of unlimited service at a minimum of $75/mo., then trade in a phone that's in working and good cosmetic condition with a minimum appraisal of $95 to receive $700 in bill credits on a 30-month installment agreement. If the trade-in is valued below $95, but at least $35, customers can get a $350 credit.

Here's a sampling of phones with their potential promotion credit:

$700

Apple iPhone 8 or later

Samsung Galaxy A71/5G

Samsung Galaxy S9/Note9 or later

Samsung Galaxy S10e

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Fold/Z Flip/Z Fold2

LG V50 or later

Google Pixel 4/4 XL

ASUS ROG Phone 2

Motorola Razr

OnePlus 7T or later

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G

$350

Apple iPhone 6s/7/SE

Samsung Galaxy S7/S7 edge

Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+/Active/Duos

Samsung Galaxy Note5/8

Samsung Galaxy A8+/A9

Samsung Galaxy A11/A20/A20S/A30

Samsung Galaxy A50/A50s/A51

LG V35/V40

LG K51, Stylo 6

LG G7/G7+/G8/G8X

Google Pixel 2/3/3a

Huawei P20 lite

Kyocera DuraForce PRO 2

Motorola Moto Z4

OnePlus 5/5T/6/6T/7 Pro

RED Hydrogen One

Razer Phone/Razer Phone 2

T-Mobile

The self-proclaimed Un-carrier also began sales today, charging $1,000 for a Wing. Subscribers who have or can activate two voice lines can pick up two Wings or one Wing and an LG Velvet (FRP: $588) on 24-month installment plans, then receive bill credits to cover the full cost of the lesser-priced phone (if applicable). Sales tax is charged upfront on the full value of both devices.

Verizon

As with T-Mobile, Big Red is charging $1,000 for the Wing. But as it's had a good head start on the others, it's also been doing a BOGO deal with any pair containing the Wing and the V60 (FRP: $950) where customers can get a set amount back when a customer adds a new line, puts both devices on 24-month installment plans, and selects an unlimited service plan. The credit, distributed monthly, depends on which plan both are on.

Unlimited - $475

Above/Beyond/Do/Play/Get Unlimited - $950

Verizon is also attracting trade-ins with either a $100 or $400 supplemental discount for Wings on new lines:

$400

Apple iPhone 8 or later

Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Google Pixel 3 or later

Google Pixel 4a

LG G8/G8X

LG V50/V60

Motorola Edge+, Razr

OnePlus 7 Pro or later

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G

Samsung Galaxy Fold/Z Flip/Z Fold2

Samsung Galaxy S9/Note9 or later

$100