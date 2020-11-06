Smart homes are super cool and really handy, but they can also be expensive to set up. Thankfully, that's not always the case. Best Buy is currently offering a big discount on a pack of four C by GE smart light bulbs and a smart plug, too. Normally priced at $49.99, this bundle is just $19.99 right now — a full $30 in savings.

The A19 bulbs should fit just about anywhere, providing soft white LED light that's controllable via smart assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant. These bulbs support scheduling and scene-setting to make sure they always match the mood. The smart plug can be used to give any ordinary device a smart upgrade. It supports the same home control features as the bulbs for scheduling and automation.

This package wouldn't be a bad buy at the normal price of fifty bucks, but with this big markdown, you're basically getting four smart bulbs for five bucks each and getting a free smart plug thrown into the deal in the process. Snag these savings while you can over at Best Buy and get your home ready to impress your relatives during Thanksgiving.