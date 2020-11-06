This story was originally published and last updated .
In cooperation with ArtPlay Games, NetEase just announced that it will bring the popular Metroidvania title Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night to Android and iOS, and the game will be released worldwide as a premium title, just like on consoles and PC. Bloodstained was created by Koji Igarashi, the producer behind some of the more popular Castlevania titles such as Harmony of Dissonance. This is why the 2019 release for Bloodstained was hotly anticipated, which is why I'm sure more than a few people will be excited to see how the game stacks up on mobile.
Above, you can watch the original story trailer for Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, and while this isn't an Android-specific video, it provides a solid look at what the game will offer on mobile. As you can see, this is a Metroidvania title, which means it's an exploration-focused platformer that should feel familiar to Castlevania and Metroid fans alike.
Since NetEase just announced this mobile port, details are still light. We don't know when the game will launch on Android or how much it will cost. What we do know is that NetEase is targeting a worldwide release on Android and iOS and that the game will be available at a single price-point. We also know that a redesigned UI is in the works, along with a new achievement system.
Frankly, I'm a little surprised that NetEase announced that it's going to bring Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night to mobile, especially since the Nintendo Switch port still suffers from performance issues, even after a slew of updates, and that's a device with active cooling. How the game will perform on mobile, a platform where the majority of devices are passively cooled, is anyone's guess. Let's just say I'm a little trepidatious to see how NetEase handles the port. Of course, it's still exciting to hear that a quality Metroidvania title is coming to the platform soon. Let's just hope things turn out better than they did on the Switch.
Press Release
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night announced for iOS and Android
Guangzhou, China, 26. October 2020 – Today, NetEase Games and ArtPlay are delighted to announce that they are co-developing the mobile version of the critically acclaimed action roleplaying adventure (ARPG), Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night. The game will launch globally by NetEase Games as a premium title on iOS and Android.
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is a polished side-scrolling metroidvania experience with ARPG-elements, produced by Koji Igarashi. Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night’s core gameplay allows players to improve their character in a multitude of unique ways by utilizing different shards in-game. Combining a strong ARPG heritage with proven fan-favorite gameplay and a gorgeous art style, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is set to stand out from the crowd when it launches onto mobile platforms.
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night for iOS and Android features all the action, gameplay and content of its console forebear with no compromises on visual quality or gameplay fidelity.
Additionally, NetEase Games and ArtPlay have taken the opportunity to implement new features and improvements unique to the mobile version. The UI and the 108 different shard icons have been fully redesigned to give players the best possible experience. Weapons and combos have also been adapted to let players customize their fighting style to suit their play style, even without a controller. Finally, the mobile version includes all console DLC which makes this release the definitive edition of the game - for playing on the go.
Featuring over 120 unique mobs and bosses to vanquish and a giant Gothic castle to explore bursting with challenges and surprises, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night for iOS and Android is sure to be a must-buy for any mobile RPG fan.
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night arrives on the Play Store for pre-registration
Last week we learned that NetEase would be bringing the indie Metroidvania title Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night to Android, but for some reason, the studio waited until this week to list the game on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. But now that the Android listing is live, everyone is free to pre-register in order to receive a notification on the day the game is released. Of course, since the information for this game is trickling out, NetEase has yet to actually announced a release date. Luckily the Apple App Store listing also arrived today, and if you check out the page, you'll see that the expected iOS release date is December 4th. While iOS and Android release dates can differ, this is still a good sign that Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night should be released on Android soon.
