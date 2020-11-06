In cooperation with ArtPlay Games, NetEase just announced that it will bring the popular Metroidvania title Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night to Android and iOS, and the game will be released worldwide as a premium title, just like on consoles and PC. Bloodstained was created by Koji Igarashi, the producer behind some of the more popular Castlevania titles such as Harmony of Dissonance. This is why the 2019 release for Bloodstained was hotly anticipated, which is why I'm sure more than a few people will be excited to see how the game stacks up on mobile.

Above, you can watch the original story trailer for Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, and while this isn't an Android-specific video, it provides a solid look at what the game will offer on mobile. As you can see, this is a Metroidvania title, which means it's an exploration-focused platformer that should feel familiar to Castlevania and Metroid fans alike.

Since NetEase just announced this mobile port, details are still light. We don't know when the game will launch on Android or how much it will cost. What we do know is that NetEase is targeting a worldwide release on Android and iOS and that the game will be available at a single price-point. We also know that a redesigned UI is in the works, along with a new achievement system.

Frankly, I'm a little surprised that NetEase announced that it's going to bring Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night to mobile, especially since the Nintendo Switch port still suffers from performance issues, even after a slew of updates, and that's a device with active cooling. How the game will perform on mobile, a platform where the majority of devices are passively cooled, is anyone's guess. Let's just say I'm a little trepidatious to see how NetEase handles the port. Of course, it's still exciting to hear that a quality Metroidvania title is coming to the platform soon. Let's just hope things turn out better than they did on the Switch.