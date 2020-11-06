This story was originally published and last updated .
Amazon already had its Prime Day festivities last month, but the company apparently still has some Echo speakers it needs to clear out. Amazon has again discounted most of its hardware products, plus a few third-party devices running Fire TV.
The bulk of the discounts are on Fire TV devices, including the HDMI sticks, the Fire TV Cube that looks like a Borg ship, TVs running Fire OS, various Echo Show smart speakers, and the pint-sized Echo Flex. Most of the prices are identical to what we saw on Prime Day, so if you already bought something then, you don't have to worry about missing out.
TVs and video streaming
Toshiba 43" Smart 4K TV ($209.99, $120 off)
Insignia 43" Smart 4K TV ($199.99, $100 off)
Fire TV Stick 4K ($29.99, $20 off)
Fire TV Stick ($27.99, $12 off)
Fire TV Stick Lite with Echo Dot ($77.98, $12 off)
Fire TV Stick Lite ($17.99, $12 off)
Fire TV Cube ($79.99, $40 off)
Fire TV Recast 500GB ($129.99, $100 off)
Fire TV Recast 1TB ($179.99, $100 off)
Smart speakers and displays
Echo Dot 3rd Gen ($18.99, $11 off)
Echo Show 2nd Gen ($149.99, $80 off)
Echo Show 8 Smart Display ($64.99, $65 off)
Echo Show 5 Smart Display ($44.99, $25 off)
Echo Flex ($9.99, $15 off)
Echo Show 8 + Blink Mini ($69.99, $94.99 off)
Echo Show 5 + Blink Mini ($49.99, $74.99 off)
Echo Show 5 with stand ($59.98, $50 off)
Echo Show 8 with stand ($84.98, $70 off)
Echo Auto ($19.99, $30 off)
Echo Buds ($79.99, $50 off)
Kindles and Fire tablets
Kindle ($59.99, $30 off)
Fire HD 10 ($79.99, $70 off)
Fire HD 8 ($54.99, $35 off)
Fire HD 10 Kids Edition ($129.99, $70 off)
Fire 7 Kids Edition ($59.99, $40 off)
Fire HD 8 Kids Edition ($79.99, $60 off)
Fire HD 8 Plus ($74.99, $35 off)
Security
Blink Mini cameras (starting at $24.99, $10 off)
Ring Video Doorbell 3 ($139.99, $60 off)
It's not clear how long the current sales will last, but some items are already back-ordered. The discounts are intended to celebrate the sixth anniversary of Alexa's release, which is today, November 6.
