Amazon already had its Prime Day festivities last month, but the company apparently still has some Echo speakers it needs to clear out. Amazon has again discounted most of its hardware products, plus a few third-party devices running Fire TV.

The bulk of the discounts are on Fire TV devices, including the HDMI sticks, the Fire TV Cube that looks like a Borg ship, TVs running Fire OS, various Echo Show smart speakers, and the pint-sized Echo Flex. Most of the prices are identical to what we saw on Prime Day, so if you already bought something then, you don't have to worry about missing out.

It's not clear how long the current sales will last, but some items are already back-ordered. The discounts are intended to celebrate the sixth anniversary of Alexa's release, which is today, November 6.