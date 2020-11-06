Windows Insiders who own a 2020 Samsung flagship phone are due for a big improvement in their continuity experience as their PCs will be able to stream not just one, but multiple Android apps at a time through Your Phone.
Microsoft previewed multiple app streaming in August but had only teased it to Galaxy Note20 owners for the initial drop in November. Well, it is November, the rollout is on, and it turns out that we've got a wider device base than we were first told, though some of them will need to be on the One UI 3.0/Android 11 beta.
- Galaxy Note20
- Galaxy Note20 ultra
- Galaxy Z Fold2
- Galaxy Z Flip
- Galaxy Z Flip 5G
- Galaxy S20 (One UI beta)
- Galaxy S20+ (One UI beta)
- Galaxy S20 Ultra (One UI beta)
If you want in on multi-app streaming, make sure your PC is on a Windows build from May or later and is in any of the Dev, Beta, or Release Preview channels. Update the Your Phone app from the Microsoft Store to version 1.20102.132.0 or later. Then update the Your Phone Companion app on your phone to 1.20102.133.0 or later — we've got it on our sister site, APK Mirror.
Finally, check the Galaxy Store for version 2.1.05.2 beta of the Link to Windows Service app. If you're not in the beta for that service, here's the link to join. APK Mirror will soon host that update as well.
Your Phone app streaming does have major limitations such as not being able to carry sound to the PC, apps not recognizing mouse inputs from the PC, and — probably the most bothersome — having the phone stay on and unlocked for the entire time.
Here's a full list of limitations and bugs:
Limitations:
- Some apps might block the ability to cast to another screen, so you may see it as a black screen.
- Some games and apps might not respond to interactions from a mouse or keyboard connected to your PC. You'll need to use a touch-enabled PC to interact with them.
- When you open an Android app via Your Phone, you view and interact with the app on your PC, but any audio coming from the app will play from your Android device. The sound isn’t transmitted to your PC.
- Your smartphone must be on and unlocked to use the Apps feature. You can unlock the device from PC after launching an app if needed.
- Phone and PC must be on the same Wi-Fi network.
- Apps that are installed under work profile or secondary profiles will not be shown in the Your Phone App list. If you wish to interact with those apps, you can open them via the Phone screen functionality.
Known Issues:
- When using the Android Gmail app on PC to reply to an existing thread, the reply will not contain any fields including recipient’s email, subject or previous thread if included. This issue is fixed for users running Android 11.
- If you update to 20H1 after receiving the app update, launching an app pinned from Start/taskbar may not work. A clean install of 20H1 or newer will not have this issue.
- Narrator might not work properly for specific apps like Bixby, Camera, AR Zone.
- Some of the messages may still show in English only
- If you don’t have the latest update to the Link to Windows service. Clicking on a notification via toast or in the notifications feed won’t launch the app if no other apps are running via the Your Phone app. You can work around this by opening the app from the app list first or having any other app open before clicking on the notification. This issue is fixed in the latest Link To Windows service (2.1.05.1 or newer) available via the Galaxy Store Beta program.
- Source:
- Microsoft
- Via:
- @AnalyMsft
Comments