Windows Insiders who own a 2020 Samsung flagship phone are due for a big improvement in their continuity experience as their PCs will be able to stream not just one, but multiple Android apps at a time through Your Phone.

Microsoft previewed multiple app streaming in August but had only teased it to Galaxy Note20 owners for the initial drop in November. Well, it is November, the rollout is on, and it turns out that we've got a wider device base than we were first told, though some of them will need to be on the One UI 3.0/Android 11 beta.

Galaxy Note20

Galaxy Note20 ultra

Galaxy Z Fold2

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy S20 (One UI beta)

Galaxy S20+ (One UI beta)

Galaxy S20 Ultra (One UI beta)

If you want in on multi-app streaming, make sure your PC is on a Windows build from May or later and is in any of the Dev, Beta, or Release Preview channels. Update the Your Phone app from the Microsoft Store to version 1.20102.132.0 or later. Then update the Your Phone Companion app on your phone to 1.20102.133.0 or later — we've got it on our sister site, APK Mirror.

Finally, check the Galaxy Store for version 2.1.05.2 beta of the Link to Windows Service app. If you're not in the beta for that service, here's the link to join. APK Mirror will soon host that update as well.

Your Phone app streaming does have major limitations such as not being able to carry sound to the PC, apps not recognizing mouse inputs from the PC, and — probably the most bothersome — having the phone stay on and unlocked for the entire time.

Here's a full list of limitations and bugs: