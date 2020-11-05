Back in March, when the world was trying to adjust to a new online-focused lifestyle, video streaming platforms, including YouTube, decided to cap the video quality to spare some bandwidth for the more important stuff. As things eased, those restrictions were removed in subsequent months in most countries, except India. After more than seven months, YouTube is, at last, getting rid of the 480p resolution cap for its app users connected over LTE.

Since July, YouTube has allowed phone users connected to Wi-Fi to switch to an HD resolution, but it kept the restriction in place for those streaming on a cellular network. In the latter case, switching to mobile data capped your videos to a paltry SD size and even disallowed you to pick higher options manually. Thankfully, that’s changing for good as both 720p and 1080p (or higher, depending on your screen resolution and the video's upload quality) options are now showing up, no matter your connection type, and the app isn’t defaulting to 480p anymore.

These changes started appearing in late September, but the rollout picked up momentum only in the last week or two, giving almost everyone access to high-quality videos on LTE. You might have to wait for a little more if you don’t already see all resolution options, as Google has seemingly gone for a phased server-side switch.