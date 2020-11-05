One of the two latest entries to the OnePlus' new budget lineup, the Nord N100, has just received its first Oxygen OS update to version 10.5.1. It looks like it just consists of a few last-minute fixes for some issues that may have popped up in a late testing phase ahead of the launch, as there isn't a new security patch or even Android 11.
The changelog is as small and generic as it could get. OnePlus promises an optimized touch and interaction experience, improved system stability, camera enhancements, and better network and Bluetooth performance — all of which are important things to get right ahead of the launch.
Nord N100 Oxygen OS 10.5.1 Changelog
- System
- Optimized the touch and interaction experience
- Improved system stability
- Camera
- Improved the shooting experience with camera
- Network
- Improved the performance and stability of Wi-Fi transfers
- Bluetooth
- Improve Bluetooth compatibility
Since the Nord N100 will only be available for purchase in Europe starting November 16, the new release will likely come as a day-one update, but it might also slowly roll out to people once they have the phone. Let's hope it it won't take OnePlus long to launch Android 11 on the N100. It was released two months ago already.
- Source:
- OnePlus
