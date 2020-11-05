Chromebooks have been going in and out of stock over the past few months, first because of the initial spike in working from home, and later due to the start of remote schooling. Thankfully, if you're still after a Chrome OS laptop, there are a few solid options in the $200-300 price range.

All of the models we've selected are fast enough to handle at least a few Chrome tabs and applications running at once, and when they're available, we try to include models with large screens. We have a dedicated guide for the best Chromebooks overall, but this list is solely focused on budget options that are actually in stock right now.

Samsung Chromebook 4+: $299

The Samsung Chromebook 4+ is one of the best deals in the Chromebook market... when it's not out of stock, that is. While the laptop doesn't have a touch screen or 2-in-1 design, it does have a competent Intel Celeron N4000 processor and 4GB RAM. The main selling point here is the 15.6-inch 1080p screen, which has a higher resolution that most other laptops in (or slightly above) this price range.

This model is usually available at several retail stores, but Best Buy seems to be the only one with stock at the moment. The Samsung Chromebook 4+ is scheduled to receive Chrome OS updates until June 2026.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet: $249

If you're in the market for something compact and easily portable, look no further than the Lenovo Chromebook Duet. It's a Chrome OS tablet with a detachable keyboard, so when you're done with your work for the day, you can take off the keyboard for easier touchscreen use.

The entry-level model currently available has a MediaTek Helio P60T processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB of internal storage. It's one of the few 10-inch Chromebooks with a full HD display, and it even supports stylus input. The tablet will receive updates until June 2028, and if you're on the fence, check out our review.

HP Chromebook 14a: $220

This laptop from HP is very similar to the above-mentioned Samsung Chromebook 4. It has the same processor, RAM, display size/resolution, and storage. However, it does have slightly better speakers than the Samsung Chromebook, and it's $70 off right now.

The HP Chromebook 14a will receive Chrome OS updates until June 2026. You can buy it from the link below.