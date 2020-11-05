The success of Wear OS depends greatly on the hardware it's running on. Fossil's Gen 5 smartwatches utilize the Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor paired with 1GB of RAM for some of the smoothest performance you'll find in a Wear OS watch. Now the company's Gen 5e watches are on sale for just $150 (a hundred bucks off!) at Best Buy, offering all the essentials of the standard Gen 5 lineup for a much lower price.

The Gen 5e does have a more compact design, but since a lot of smartwatches are fairly bulky, that might not be a bad thing depending on your personal style. It has a 1.19" screen with 42 and 44mm options to choose from. Despite the smaller size, the watch still supports health tracking, contactless payments with NFC, and has a built-in speaker for taking calls and listening to Google Assistant. And even though the battery isn't the biggest, Fossil's multi-day battery modes are legit.

The Gen 5e only came out last month. It's rare to see a sale this good this soon, so if you want this thing on your wrist, better get after it before the deal expires. With everything Fossil offers in this watch for such a low price, this is definitely one of the best Wear OS deals around right now.