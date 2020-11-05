One of 2020's best phone deals just got a spec bump. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, originally only available in a 128GB storage configuration, is getting a new 256GB model that offers twice as much space for just $70 more. Sales for this upgraded version open at midnight (ET) tonight.

This is otherwise the phone you've come to expect, and potentially one of the best phones of 2020. You get the same Snapdragon 865 chipset, a slightly limiting 6GB of RAM, a 6.5" 120Hz 1080p AMOLED display, 4,500mAh battery, and all the other expected perks like an IP rating, in-screen fingerprint sensor, wireless charging, and Android 10-based OneUI (soon to be Android 11). And, of course, it's got that extra G everyone's excited for/up in arms about, though it's "missing" mmWave support —not that you should care. Lastly, Samsung's camera may tend to radioactive-looking results sometimes, but the combined value offered by the S20 FE is one of the year's best.

It's worth pointing out that the "base" $700 128GB Galaxy S20 FE has microSD expandable storage, so this new model may not be necessary for many (if not most) people. Of course, built-in storage is faster (UFS 3.1) and easier for apps to access and use, but if you just need the space to hold less frequently-accessed stuff like bulk media, you may be better off spending a few bucks on a big card instead.

If the extra storage was the tipping point in your own purchasing decision, you can pick one up starting at 12:01 AM (ET) tonight at Samsung's site. Prices range from $320/13.34 a month at maximum trade-in value to $770 when purchased outright. It will only be available in one color: Cloud Navy.