The OnePlus 8T was only released about a month ago, but it has already received several software updates to address various bugs. Less than a week after the last upgrade started to roll out, OnePlus has now released a new OxygenOS build for the 8T, containing another round of bug fixes and performance improvements.
OxgenOS 11.0.3.4 is now rolling out to the OnePlus 8T, though the announcement notes that it will stay limited to a small percentage of 8T owners before the full deployment. The changelog is longer than the previous v11.0.2.3 update, mostly containing general system tweaks and minor changes to the camera.
System
- Improved system power consumption performance to reduce heating
- Improved mis-touch prevention to offer a better gaming experience
- Optimized fluidity with some mainstream games to reduce lagging risks
- Optimized user experience with Alert Slider by adding toast messages when switching among the 3 modes
- Fixed the issue that the status bar kept hovering on the screen in landscape mode
- Fixed the issue that Play Store could not install the app
Camera
- Optimized the imaging effect to bring you with better shooting experience
- Improved camera stability
Network
- Optimized mobile network connection to improve the network intensity with signal
- Fixed the small probability issue with network interruption while playing games
The update is still in the early rollout stages, with a broader push expected to start in a few days. You may be able to use Oxygen Updater to install the update early.
- Source:
- OnePlus Forums
Comments