Playdigious has just revealed that it's bringing Shiro Games' hit real-time strategy game Northgard to Android and iOS sometime soon. While details are light, the publisher has released a new teaser trailer in celebration of this event.

Cold winds are blowing...and with them comes trouble!#Northgard, the popular strategy game by @ShiroGames will soon be conquering your mobile devices! Find more here: https://t.co/cLIRdfVKdy pic.twitter.com/GaTKIcCuX0 — Playdigious (@Playdigious) November 5, 2020

You can find the new trailer for the mobile version of Northgard in the tweet above, though nothing of importance is shown, so really this video is just a teaser. What we do know is that the game should be coming to mobile soon, and that if you'd like to receive updates as development progresses, you can sign up to a newsletter on the game's official website (at the very bottom of the page).

Hopefully more news will come to light in the coming weeks/months, but until then enjoy speculating how the game will be monetized on mobile. Oh, and if you'd like to pick the title up on PC, the Steam version is currently on sale for 50% off the retail price.