Big batteries are always in style, and Motorola seems to have taken that to heart with its newest phones. The Moto G 5G and Moto G9 Power both have large capacities, but the G9 Power includes the largest cell that the company has ever included in a device, with claims of lasting for up to 60 hours on a single charge.
That longevity is thanks to the phone's 6,000mAh battery, which is a solid 1,000mAh improvement over the G8 Power. Not only is the G9 Power Motorola's largest phone in terms of battery capacity, but it's also the final phone in the G9 series which debuted earlier this year. The G9 Power is pretty average when it comes to everything beyond the battery life, with uninspiring cameras and just 4GB of RAM.
Specs
|Processor
|Qualcomm® Snapdragon 662
|OS
|Android 10
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|128GB with support for microSD
|Display
|6.8" HD+ 720x1640 IPS
|Battery
|6,000mAh
|Front camera
|16MP
|Rear cameras
|64MP main, 2MP macro, 2MP depth
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth 5.0, NFC (except in Latin America)
|Dimensions
|172.14 x 76.79 x 9.66 mm, 221 g
|Ports
|USB-C, 3.5mm
|Colors
|Metallic Sage, Electric Violet
|Biometrics
|Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor
Motorola is also announcing a new phone called the Moto G 5G that offers solid specs and affordability along with 5G connectivity. It has similar hardware to the Moto G 5G Plus, but with fewer premium features to help bring the price down. The Moto G 5G's battery is 5,000mAh, which isn't as big as the G9 Power's, but should still last up to two days. Both new devices have Google Assistant buttons and run Moto's new camera app.
Specs
|Processor
|Qualcomm® Snapdragon 750G 5G
|OS
|Android 10
|RAM
|4GB/6GB
|Storage
|64GB/128GB with support for microSD
|Display
|6.7" FHD + 2400x1080
|Battery
|5,000mAh
|Front camera
|16MP
|Rear cameras
|48MP main, 2MP macro, 2MP ultrawide
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth 5.1, NFC
|Dimensions
|166.1 x 76.1 x 9.9 mm, 212 grams
|Ports
|USB-C, 3.5mm
|Colors
|Frosted Silver, Volcanic Gray
|Biometrics
|Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor
The Moto G9 Power is on sale in Argentina and select European countries with a starting price of €199.99 EUR. It should roll out to more countries in Latin America, India, Middle East and Asia in the coming weeks. The Moto G 5G is also coming soon with a MSRP of €299.99 EUR.
- Source:
- Motorola
