Big batteries are always in style, and Motorola seems to have taken that to heart with its newest phones. The Moto G 5G and Moto G9 Power both have large capacities, but the G9 Power includes the largest cell that the company has ever included in a device, with claims of lasting for up to 60 hours on a single charge.

That longevity is thanks to the phone's 6,000mAh battery, which is a solid 1,000mAh improvement over the G8 Power. Not only is the G9 Power Motorola's largest phone in terms of battery capacity, but it's also the final phone in the G9 series which debuted earlier this year. The G9 Power is pretty average when it comes to everything beyond the battery life, with uninspiring cameras and just 4GB of RAM.

Specs Processor Qualcomm® Snapdragon 662 OS Android 10 RAM 4GB Storage 128GB with support for microSD Display 6.8" HD+ 720x1640 IPS Battery 6,000mAh Front camera 16MP Rear cameras 64MP main, 2MP macro, 2MP depth Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, NFC (except in Latin America) Dimensions 172.14 x 76.79 x 9.66 mm, 221 g Ports USB-C, 3.5mm Colors Metallic Sage, Electric Violet Biometrics Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor

Motorola is also announcing a new phone called the Moto G 5G that offers solid specs and affordability along with 5G connectivity. It has similar hardware to the Moto G 5G Plus, but with fewer premium features to help bring the price down. The Moto G 5G's battery is 5,000mAh, which isn't as big as the G9 Power's, but should still last up to two days. Both new devices have Google Assistant buttons and run Moto's new camera app.

Specs Processor Qualcomm® Snapdragon 750G 5G OS Android 10 RAM 4GB/6GB Storage 64GB/128GB with support for microSD Display 6.7" FHD + 2400x1080 Battery 5,000mAh Front camera 16MP Rear cameras 48MP main, 2MP macro, 2MP ultrawide Connectivity Bluetooth 5.1, NFC Dimensions 166.1 x 76.1 x 9.9 mm, 212 grams Ports USB-C, 3.5mm Colors Frosted Silver, Volcanic Gray Biometrics Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor

The Moto G9 Power is on sale in Argentina and select European countries with a starting price of €199.99 EUR. It should roll out to more countries in Latin America, India, Middle East and Asia in the coming weeks. The Moto G 5G is also coming soon with a MSRP of €299.99 EUR.