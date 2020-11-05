If your holiday shopping cart is on a slow roll to filling up, then hear us out: JBL is kicking up a pretty decent discount on its powerful Flip 5 portable Bluetooth speaker for the next few days.

The Flip 5 is a pretty good step above JBL's Flip 4 speaker that we also like: it's got a 44mm driver pumping out up to 20W of tunes and casts and a 4,800mAh battery that'll last up to 12 hours and charge via USB-C. Like most any portable speaker, it has a 3.5mm input, can be grouped with others to spread the sound far and wide, and an IPX7 rating to survive rain and flood.

JBL and its associated retailers have been selling the Flip 5 for $120 though Amazon has had some stock at $90 for the past month. Now, however, you can find it almost anywhere for just $70. The company appears to be honoring this price until midnight PST on November 9.