The Galaxy Note phones are some of Samsung's best devices, and just because the Galaxy Note10+ is from 2019 doesn't make it a bad option in 2020. Its specs can still compete with almost all of this year's flagships, and today only, Amazon is offering the device for just $799.99 — a $300 discount.

With 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM, this factory unlocked model of the Galaxy Note10+ packs plenty of punch for even the most demanding of users. Its 6.8" 1440p OLED screen is great for doomscrolling social media, hardcore mobile gaming, or falling down the YouTube rabbit hole. If you like Samsung's imaging style, then the triple camera setup on the back should be plenty useful with a 12MP primary lens complemented by a 12MP telephoto and a 16MP ultrawide. The Note is a big phone, and that's why it comes with a hefty 4,300mAh battery to last through the day. It even comes with flashy features like an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, IP68 certification, reverse wireless charging, and of course, the S-pen.

This deal comes in silver, black, or white color options.

The discounted models are being sold by Samsung on its Amazon store, and come with a one-year warranty in the US. You can pick up the phone in the silvery Aura Glow, the classic Aura Black, or the minimalistic Aura White colorways. Shipping is free, even if you aren't a Prime member. And if you aren't convinced yet, be sure to check out our complete review for the full rundown of what was once Samsung's biggest Note ever.