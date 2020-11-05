Despite initially being popular for making affordable phones, OnePlus' 8 and 8 Pro are high-end flagship devices. Sadly, they were both quite expensive when they got out, with the 256GB 8 Pro costing a whopping $999. Thankfully, you can now save $200 on both the 256GB OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, bringing their prices down to $599 and $799, respectively.

The 8 Pro is packed with the latest tech, such as a 120Hz display, 5G, wireless charging and IP68 water-resistance. It's powered by the blazing fast Snapdragon 865 processor, coupled with 12GB of RAM. There are three rear cameras, including a 48MP main shooter, an 8MP telephoto, 48MP ultra-wide-angle, and a color filter camera.

The OnePlus 8, on the other hand, is a tad smaller, has a 90Hz screen, no wireless charging, and no IP-rating. In terms of cameras, it comes with a 48MP primary one paired with a 16MP ultra-wide-angle and a 2MP macro sensor.

Make sure to read our full comparison to know more about the difference between the two phones.

If you'd like to buy the device, use the links below to get yours from your favorite retailer. Sadly, not all colors seem to be available on all sites, so you might have to pick where you buy it from based on the one you want.

Buy: