Back in August of 2019, Virtual Realms announced the development for Warhammer: Odyssey, an upcoming MMORPG that looked promising despite a lack of details. Well, over the last year, development of the title has been moving along, with Virtual Realms sharing a few snippets of the game along with a way to pre-register on the official website, though gameplay videos were pretty much absent. This changes today with the official release of the first gameplay video for Warhammer: Odyssey, and while this is mainly a cinematic trailer, there's a few seconds of gameplay that shows off some of the game's characters, so this video indeed offers the first look at Warhammer: Odyssey in action.

Above, you can watch the newly-released cinematic gameplay video for Warhammer: Odyssey. While most of the footage is pre-rendered, at the tail end, you'll find a couple of segments that show the game's characters attacking enemies. These snippets are brief, but at least you can see the game's button layout (five buttons on the right, with a virtual joystick on the left), and since we already know the game won't offer auto-play mechanics and that it will focus on PvE content, it's clear everyone will have to actually play the game by manually controlling their character and its moves.

Sadly information about the game is still sparse, and so we still don't know when it will be released. What we do know is that it will land as a free-to-play title that will offer an optional subscription for extra cosmetics (most-likely a seasonal reward system you subscribe to for better rewards). It also sounds like a regular cosmetic store will be available.

More or less, Warhammer: Odyssey sounds like a title that's going to tread the line between a free-to-play PC MMO and a mobile MMO. Ideally, a beta version should be landing soon, though Virtual Realms has yet to reveal a date. So here's hoping we'll hear more from the studio in the coming months, and if you'd like to pre-register right now for a chance to test the beta whenever it arrives, you can do so on the Warhammer: Odyssey website.