If you've never heard of it, Space Marshals is an enjoyable top-down tactical shooter series that's already seen two Android releases. Seeing that the series is so popular, it makes sense that the developer would want to follow up with a third release, and the first chapter in this title is now available on Android a day early. You see, Pixelbite announced that Space Marshals 3 would arrive on November 5th, with a $4.99 in-app purchase to unlock the entirety of the first chapter. Well, the game is here a day early, and if you'd like to give it a try, you can grab the free install from the Play Store right now.

Just like the last two titles in the Space Marshals tactical shooting series, Space marshals 3 is broken up into chapters, with the first chapter available today for $4.99. As new chapters are released, you'll be able to purchase them the same as the first, though an in-app purchase. This makes for a premium game that you'll purchase piecemeal, and after playing for a bit, I can confidently say it's just as enjoyable as the last two games. The twin-stick shooting gameplay is solid on a touchscreen, and physical controller support is also included, which is really nice to see.

While I know the try-before-you-buy monetization of this release will turn a few people off since this sort of purchase does not work with the Google Play Family Library, I can appreciate that this affords everyone an easy way to try the game before plunking down their hard-earned cash. So if you'd like to take Space marshals 3 for a spin to see if it's up to snuff, you can grab the install from the Play Store widget below.